At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, Bozeman’s distance runners took two weeks off to see what would become of their season.
Ultimately, there was no season. But over time, some went to a track and started pushing each other through workouts and time trials.
That make-the-best-of-things attitude, coupled with a strong cross-country season in the fall, is now paying dividends as the Hawks boast a supremely deep stable of runners at each dual meet.
That was the case Saturday as Bozeman finished in the top six spots of the boys 1,600 meters against Great Falls CMR at Gallatin High.
Hawks senior Xander Danenhauer led the way, finishing his laps in 4 minutes, 38.08 seconds. He said afterward because there are no multi-team events this season as a COVID-19 protocol, racing against just one other team can feel strange.
That’s where talented teammates come in.
“I’m really lucky because our team has so much depth to it that even in a race against some teams, I’m always going to have somebody on my team to push me forward,” Danenhauer said.
Connor Neil followed in second place (4:41.21) and Weston Brown was third (4:42.61). Stirling Marshall-Pryde, who on April 15 was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for boys cross-country in Montana, placed fourth (4:43.79) in his first race of the season.
Marshall-Pryde said he didn’t ease himself back into running as slowly as he should have after a winter of Nordic skiing. Following a stellar cross-country season in which he went undefeated and was the Class AA champion, he was antsy to get back to running and put down too many miles too quickly, resulting in a strained right IT band.
He said he’s been biking and swimming a bit to loosen up his hips. However, he’s well ahead of where he would be if not for last spring’s training sessions with teammates.
“It’s definitely carrying me right now. I haven’t really been able to train super hard, so all the fitness I got from the mock track season we had last year has just been carrying me through this season so far,” Marshall-Pryde said. “It was a little slower (Saturday) than I would like, but I’m just excited to be running again.”
Joseph Johns (4:48.96) and Noah Cunningham-Baker (4:49.38) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, for the Hawks in the event.
Nobody for Bozeman reached the 4:34 state qualifying time for the 1,600 on Saturday. Hawks head coach Blaine Pederson believes that mark is well within reach for several in the group.
“As we get some more time in (the season) I think we’ll see some more seconds shaved off those times,” he said.
To this point in the year, though, seeing the contingent of Bozeman runners leading various distance events is validation that the extra work is paying off.
“Obviously when we’re racing other teams, they always have a few good kids, but our front pack is always pretty prominent in all the races,” Neil said.
Neil, who was just over 7 seconds away from qualifying for state, said he started Saturday’s race too quickly. A more refined strategy, he said, will allow him to reach the qualifying mark.
“I know I can run that fast,” he said, “but putting myself in a position to do that is the biggest thing for me. Starting the race off and saving enough energy for the end and through the middle of the race.”
Danenhauer credits last spring’s workouts for helping the group build camaraderie and become more focused toward reaching individual running goals. With each new week, those efforts are proving themselves worthwhile.
“Everyone, despite COVID, still wanted to get out there and still get better,” Danenhauer said. “I think depth creates depth, because the younger kids come up and see the depth that we have and they want to be a part of that group. I think that creates a legacy of people who want to work hard.”
Great Falls CMR’s boys topped Bozeman 87-64, but the Hawks girls won 93-57.
Elijah Eckles had a busy day, winning the boys high jump (5 feet, 11 inches), pole vault (14-0) and long jump (20-0). Ellie Hull won the girls 1,600 with a state-qualifying time of 5:20.34, and Clara Fox won the girls javelin with a state-qualifying mark of 115-4. Hannah Schonhoff won the high jump (5-5) and the triple jump (34-1.25), qualifying for state in both events.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.