As the echoes of the national anthem sounded across Belgrade High’s fields, some members of Bozeman’s team knelt, a gesture tied to protest of racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. Others with the Hawks stood out of respect for the country and its flag.
Then they came together for an 8-0 win on Sept. 8.
When the anthem played at Bozeman High a week later, again some Hawks stood and some knelt. And again, they united to defeat Gallatin 4-1 in their first crosstown rivalry matchup.
Hawks head coach Hunter Terry, Bozeman administration and the Montana High School Association have been hands off on the issue. Terry has emphasized he wants his players to remain unified, and as long as they are nondisruptive, they are free to express their beliefs.
For such a divisive issue like kneeling during the anthem, Terry wants to create an environment where players can express themselves in a peaceful way.
“These guys have been friends since they were little kids,” Terry said. “The game and sport, it is amazing how it can unify people. We are unified. My players are unified. And they are all on the same page.”
Hawks senior Will Kaiser stood during the anthem before that Belgrade game. But he said how the team expresses itself during the anthem was essentially a collaborative decision.
He said he hadn’t had heavy conversations about the significance of the kneeling with his teammates. He likes soccer because it’s a venue that’s often free of political or worldly issues. Still, he believes it’s alright that he may disagree with some of his friends. In fact, he didn’t pick up on any confrontation within the program because of the demonstrations.
“It’s just something really important to me to stand, but it’s also something really important to my teammates for them to kneel and make that statement,” Kaiser said. “We all have our disagreements, but something important to us is we’re all unified and it’s not something that divides our team. It’s really something that brings us all together despite our differences.”
Fellow Bozeman senior Carter Evans knelt during the anthem, but he said his feelings on the matter are essentially the same as Kaiser’s.
Evans believed it was important young people “stand up for the things we believe in and do what we can to help create some change.”
Evans said he hadn’t encountered any negative feedback early on this season. His discussions with his teammates, including with those who stand for the anthem, were “super polite.” While he disagreed with some of his fellow Hawks, he still called his entire team a family.
“I think it says a lot about everyone on our team,” Evans said. “We all have respect for each other and we’re all super close friends. I think it shows we have our differences, but at the end of the day, we can put that aside and we’re a family. We love each other.”
Kaiser said Terry had stressed to the players they need to make their own individual choices on how they would handle the anthem. But no matter if they stood or knelt, the standards of the program would remain the same.
Throughout the season, Terry wanted the Hawks to prioritize those program-wide values. He told them to get along, to do their best, to take care of each other and to play to win. He feels this applies to the anthem, how to act during the coronavirus pandemic and in life in general.
Terry declined to provide his own personal viewpoint on the anthem issue. He didn’t want to tell the team exactly what to believe because they have varying life experiences that have caused them to subscribe to different schools of thought.
Going into the season, he desired to create a domain where his players could have rational discourse about the matter, as difficult as that might be. He wanted them to understand that thinking differently was OK.
“My players are going to continue to be driven,” Terry said. “If you ask them, they love each other. They care deeply about each other, and all that other stuff doesn’t matter. It doesn’t play a role. They’re all tight, and I think we need more of that. … We can have differences and we can still get along, cooperate and love each other.”
Terry, a multiple-time state championship winning coach, believes this year’s team may be the most cohesive unit he’s ever worked with. And he thinks it’s because of how they accept each other.
Terry said his team is an example of how people can be fundamentally different and yet collaborate to reach a common goal.
“That is the sort of thing I want to foster, and that is the exact sort of thing I want to teach,” Terry said. “I don’t want to talk about (political) parties or anything like that, but I do want to talk about how we can talk to each other and how we can treat each other.”
Terry said he talked to Bozeman School District activities director Mark Ator about the matter. They agreed they shouldn’t push their own beliefs, but instead allow the students to express their own.
This year, the MHSA issued a statement that says it “respects each individual’s First Amendment rights however any form of statement/protest cannot disrupt the start of or progression of a contest.”
MHSA executive director Mark Beckman said he’s dealt with few questions or concerns about it. While policies may be different depending on the school district, the governing body of Montana high school sports has not seen the need to intervene because it hasn’t come across protests that have been disruptive, Beckman said.
“They’re educationally based sports,” Beckman said. “It’s important we respect those protests or displays and how they’re feeling, but also that it’s done respectfully and within the rules of the game.”
Dan Mills, principal of Bozeman High School, expressed this same sentiment. He recognized the “very wild emotions” embedded in the issue of kneeling during the anthem. But he felt his job is to “support wholeheartedly” free speech and to create a space for students to practice it as long as it doesn’t cause disturbances.
He dealt with this matter when some students chose to kneel during the school’s graduation ceremony last spring at Bobcat Stadium. While he heard from parents with varying viewpoints, Mills felt obligated to respect the individual decision of the students.
Mills said he hadn’t heard from any families or fans about Bozeman boys soccer, though. He said he trusted Terry to handle it.
“This is a school community that is very vocal, very involved and very passionate,” Mills said. “You can see that passion in everything from the way we handle athletes to the seven to eight hour board meetings we have.
“I am continuously proud of the way the students have handled these types of situations amongst themselves and are able to have healthy disagreements and be able to understand that theirs is not the only position and that there might be other ways of expressing themselves. Not just students, we are all learning continuously how we want to express ourselves and how we want to share our opinions in a divisive society, and I am continuously proud of our students for looking for ways to peacefully voice their concerns.
“Absolutely I think it’s healthy to have this type of discord in an academic setting. As long as there’s no disruption and everyone feels safe, then I think we need to support our students in the way they support each other.”
After his team beat Belgrade, Kaiser spoke about how he wanted to keep his teammates close. He didn’t want differences to divide them.
In the background as he discussed this, the Hawks girls played their game of the day. Those in attendance cheered, referees blew their whistles and coaches offered instruction.
Terry hopes his players can find common ground through the enchanting and captivating parts of the game, though they may take opposite stances on an emotional and complex issue.
“At the end of the day, we have differences,” Terry said. “And those differences are who we are, and we are true to who we are. But the game brings us together.”
