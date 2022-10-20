To reach next week’s semifinals of the Class AA soccer playoffs, Gallatin’s girls and Bozeman’s boys and girls will have to make it through their quarterfinal matchups on Friday and Saturday.
Because of how the girls playoff bracket is laid out, if both Bozeman and Gallatin win this weekend, they would face each other in the next round on Tuesday.
But to avoid looking too far ahead, here is a brief look at each quarterfinal contest:
Gallatin girls vs. Missoula Big Sky, 4 p.m. Friday, Bozeman Sports Park
After an unbeaten regular season, Gallatin (12-0-2) earned the Eastern AA’s top seed — a huge accomplishment in a year when the Eastern team will host the championship game in the event two identical seeds meet for the title.
Last season’s runner-up, Gallatin has bounced back admirably and put itself in a strong position to get back to the title game.
“I think having success and being consistent over a longer period of time is sometimes harder than just winning one game,” head coach Joel Ganey said. “With that being said, we’ve tried to place the focus the whole season — same as last year — on when we get to the playoffs we just need to be ready to win that one game. At that point, and at this point, that’s all that matters. We’re super proud of all the work we put in all season, but it’s not something to rest on. We’ve got to keep pushing forward.”
Big Sky, the West No. 4 seed, won 2-1 against Helena Capital earlier this week.
The Raptors tied for the second-most goals in the state (62, behind Missoula Hellgate’s 64 and tied with Helena) and allowed the fewest goals (seven) in all of Class AA.
“I think our defense is doing a really good job, and I would say our team in general, of pressing and limiting the other team’s chances, and the chances that we limit other teams to are usually not high quality chances,” Ganey said.
Gallatin also benefits from having strong midfield play, along with Olivia Collins (33 goals) and Emery Streets (13 goals), who have the most and third-most goals in the Eastern AA this year.
“I think sometimes attack can be the best form of defense,” Ganey said. “Being able to possess the ball and being able to move it around and control the game in that way in a lot of the games that we’ve had really helps with that.”
Bozeman girls at Helena High, 11 a.m. Saturday
Bozeman (10-4-1) enters this game as the East’s No. 3 seed, while Helena (9-3-2) is the No. 2 seed after scoring 62 goals in the regular season while allowing just 13. This is a rematch of a quarterfinal game last year, won 1-0 by the Bengals.
Bozeman’s defense has allowed just 10 goals all year (third-best in the state), while the offense tallied 54 goals (second in Eastern AA behind Gallatin).
Hawks head coach Erika Cannon said film study of a West team can be difficult, but the experience of playing the team last year is valuable.
“They have quite a few new players, so just knowing their style of play from previous years, knowing their coaches,” she said. “We’ve just been preparing for different scenarios.”
Bozeman earned a 3-0 win Tuesday against Great Falls High. Maya Bossenbrook scored all three goals for the Hawks after having five in the regular season.
The Hawks have four other players who scored more than five goals this year: Ursula Vlases (15), Lucy Al-Chokhachy (10), Lauren Barckholtz (eight) and Macey Primrose (six).
“I think having multiple weapons is definitely helpful going in,” Cannon said. “If one player doesn’t step up, another one does.
“We’ve done a really good job of creating chances and scoring goals.”
Bozeman was in contention for the East’s No. 2 seed and the bye that came with it, but it ultimately fell to third. But it wasn’t such a bad thing.
“We got to prepare for a must-win game,” Cannon said. “We have a younger team, so that kind of experience can help us going into a tough quarterfinal game.”
Bozeman boys vs. Missoula Sentinel, 5 p.m. Saturday, Bozeman High
Bozeman enters the playoffs as the East’s No.1 seed at 11-2-1 and will face the Spartans in the playoffs of the third consecutive season. Sentinel (8-3-4) is the West’s No. 4 seed and defeated Butte earlier this week to advance.
Bozeman head coach Hunter Terry said the priority in practice this week has been about tidying up the team’s own processes, as opposed to trying to glean anything groundbreaking from game film.
“Going into this game, we need to know that Sentinel is probably going to be playing at their best,” Terry said, “which means we need to be playing at our best too.”
Bozeman’s offense scored 38 goals this year (second in the Eastern AA) and allowed just nine goals (best in the state).
The team’s defense has been impressive due to strong play from seniors Simon Kinzler and Aiden Edwards and juniors Tomas Evans, Bryce Lenneman and Michael Callow.
“Our back line is super solid, and they are a little cohesive adjusting machine and they work really well,” Terry said. “I would say a big part of our defensive strategy is also how we defend in the midfield, and I think that makes a big difference.”
Goalkeeper Oliver Olsen is also a valuable part of that plan.
“His shot stopping is incredible,” Terry said.
Terry said earning the bye can be a “double-edged sword.” It allows a team to rest, but it can also disrupt a team’s flow. This year, Terry said there was a lot of “parity” in the Eastern AA, and pointed to Belgrade’s seeded upset over Gallatin on Tuesday as an example.
“I think there was too much at risk to have that (first round) playoff game,” he said. “We’re taking advantage of the long break. We’ve rested up, we’re shoring up a few things, but for sure come Saturday we’re going to be itching for a game.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.