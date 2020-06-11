Zach Springer was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Montana boys soccer player of the year this week, the fourth ever from Bozeman High.
Springer, a 6-foot-1, 160-pound senior forward, set a Class AA career record with 60 goals while tallying 33 career assists. He recorded 18 goals and 16 assists this past season, leading the Hawks (14-1) to a Class AA championship appearance. A three-time first-team all-state selection, Springer was the Eastern AA boys soccer player of the year and the United Soccer Coaches’ state player of the year.
“Zach is a complete soccer player,” Bozeman head coach Hunter Terry said in a press release. “Zach is an incredible dribbler with a tremendous repertoire of deceiving moves and great speed. I have never coached a player that is so consistently able to create and put themselves in dangerous attacking situations as Zach does.”
Springer, who has signed to play at Carroll, has volunteered with the local Salvation Army and as a youth soccer coach. He also has earned a weighted 3.48 grade-point average.
According to a news release, the Gatorade award “recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.” Springer is now a finalist for the Gatorade national boys soccer player of the year award to be announced this month.
Springer joins former Bozeman players Ted Scott (2018-19), Ben Hietala (2014-15) and Alec Marshall (2013-14) as winners of the annual award.
