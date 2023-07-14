Let the news come to you

Winning a national title seemed like a fitting end to a high school career. But Bozeman High’s Weston Brown made enough noise during his final track and field season to garner one more accolade.

Brown, who will continue his running career at Princeton this fall, was named Montana’s Gatorade Boys Track and Field Player of the Year on June 29. His senior season included a pair of state titles (1,600 and 3,200), a second-place finish in the 800 and a national title in the Boys 2 Mile at Nike Outdoor Nationals.

This marked Brown’s second Gatorade Player of the Year award after being recognized for his cross country season last fall. He’s the third athlete from Montana to win both in the same academic year (Bozeman’s Camila Noe in 2017-18 and Missoula Hellgate’s Kensey May in 2021-22) and the first to do it on the boys side. Brown is also the third boys athlete from Bozeman to win the track and field award.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

