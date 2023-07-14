This marked Brown’s second Gatorade Player of the Year award after being recognized for his cross country season last fall. He’s the third athlete from Montana to win both in the same academic year (Bozeman’s Camila Noe in 2017-18 and Missoula Hellgate’s Kensey May in 2021-22) and the first to do it on the boys side. Brown is also the third boys athlete from Bozeman to win the track and field award.
“Two in one year’s incredible,” Brown said. “I’ve seen the list of kids who have done the cross country and track combo and it’s a pretty, pretty good group to be part of with Camila and Kensey, so that’s pretty special.”
Bozeman cross country coach Casey Jermyn — who also coaches distance runners in the spring — said the award is a testament to both the athlete and overall individual a coach has in their program.
“It kind of just sums up your entire outdoor season,” Jermyn added. “And then in the halls of BHS, his poster’s gonna be hung up there and he’ll be remembered forever for what he accomplished. What an honor.”
The selection committee also takes into account academic performance and community service. Brown held a 4.09 grade point average and served as president of the DECA club at Bozeman High. He also volunteered at local community centers and went on a three-week service mission to Tanzania last summer with his soccer team.
“So not only do you have to be fast or throw far or jump far, but you’ve got to be a good person and you’ve got to be involved,” said Bozeman track and field head coach Blaine Pederson. “And that’s something that Weston absolutely has been. And so it’s just a testament to the type of person that he is and he’s absolutely deserving of it.”
Much like this past fall, Brown said he had the Gatorade award “in the back of my mind” during track season. He knew that would likely mean tripling at state, but was confident in training partners like junior Nathan Neil and coaches like Jermyn.
Brown added that he didn’t have any time-based goals for this season, but wanted to go “all out” in training and every meet he raced at.
“I wanted to win state in my events,” Brown said. “But I didn’t put any time goals out there because I knew if I applied myself and worked my hardest, the times would come and the places would come.”
That came to fruition throughout the season, even as Brown and his teammates endured “one of the worst winters we’ve had in Bozeman,” Jermyn said. Brown only raced one time outdoors — a 1,600 in Missoula on March 31 — before racing in a 3,200 at the Arcadia Invitational on April 8.
Still, both Brown (8 minutes, 48.24 seconds) and his training partner Neil (8:50.26) were highly successful at Arcadia. That signaled a “pretty special outdoor season” to come, Jermyn said, which later included racing at the Nike Jesuit Relays in Oregon, state titles at the Class AA meet and a national title at Nike Outdoor Nationals.
“The whole season just felt like it was building towards the end,” Brown said, “and I think that Casey planned it so well and did such a good job of pacing our season to progress at a really good rate.”
In the Gatorade release, Rich Gonzalez of PrepCalTrack.com said Brown’s national title “delivered an inspiring message to runners from all pockets of the country that population doesn’t dictate success.”
Brown has been proud to represent Montana at a national level, especially alongside other Bozeman High graduates like Noe and Duncan Hamilton. Jermyn said he hopes this recent success helps inspire younger runners and show them Montanans are “just as good as anyone in the country.”
Pederson also pointed to the level of success achieved by the Bozeman distance group under the direction of former coaches Mary Murphy, Clint May and now Jermyn. It’s also been important to recognize those standout runners in practice, which has inspired younger athletes.
“To have someone like that where we keep on saying, ‘Well, jeez, I don’t know if we’ll ever see that again,’” Pederson said. “We’re lucky with the impact and the legacy that these kids leave, we kind of get to continue to see that.”
Watching Brown continue to reach new levels of success in his senior year has been “absolutely incredible to watch,” Pederson said. Adding the Gatorade award to his list of accolades is a “very fitting” way to end Brown’s time as a Hawk, Jermyn added.
For Brown, he’s just excited to be recognized for all the hard work he’s put in — especially over the past two track seasons.
“Right after nationals, I thought, that’s a great way to finish. And then this came along,” Brown said. “So another great way to finish. It’s fun and I’m really thankful for all the people that helped me get here.”
