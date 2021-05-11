The familiarity between Bozeman junior Blake Phillippi and Gallatin sophomore Braeden Butler becomes more evident with each passing point.
The two have met each other on the court plenty of times outside of their high school matches. They play at Montana State quite a bit, and they also work with the same private coach.
As the contests pile up and the schools’ No. 1 singles players learn more about each other, their mutual respect increases.
Phillippi has won both matches this season — 6-3, 6-3 on April 29 and 6-2, 6-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Bozeman High. But on both occasions, Butler has succeeded in making Phillippi work for his points.
“He has pretty great strokes and had me running a lot,” Phillippi said. “He’ll hit good shots and I’ll try to hit it back and it isn’t the best and he’ll just hit a nice one in.”
Phillippi’s win was part of a 7-1 Hawks boys victory against the Raptors on Tuesday. Bozeman’s girls won the matchup 8-0. Bozeman’s boys also swept through Belgrade earlier in the day, where Phillippi won against Dawson Brooks 6-0, 7-5.
Gallatin’s boys and girls teams lost to Belgrade by identical 5-3 margins.
Butler won the first set 6-0 against Brooks but then suffered a 6-4 loss in the second set and a 10-5 loss in the tiebreaker. Butler pinpointed his mental game and strategy as aspects that need improving in general but also specifically against his counterpart from Bozeman.
“I tend to do the same thing. I think of something, and I stick with it for the whole match,” Butler said. “And (Phillippi) adapts, and I still do the same thing. I don’t really adapt to what he’s adapting to.”
Raptors head coach Colter Curey is certain that mental game will grow over time. After all, Butler is a sophomore who is slotted into the No. 1 singles spot after not having a freshman season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is his freshman year in terms of gaining experience, and he’s played a lot of really good, close matches all year,” Curey said. “The mental game, that’s a young player thing. He’s just gaining a lot of that match experience. I think once he gets over that hump, the sky’s the limit for Braeden for sure.
"It’s showing he’s getting better each match. He’s kind of peaking at the right time as far as his play goes.”
Because of his youth, Butler said he doesn’t think there are a lot of outside expectations for him. But he also plays the game throughout the year, so he has high standards for himself.
“I’ve been playing tennis for a while, and I expect myself to play well against these people, so I guess I put a little pressure on myself,” he said.
Bozeman head coach Clayton Harris credited Phillippi for remaining diligent in his approach to the match. He said Phillippi will sometimes celebrate or regain composure — whichever is needed — through brief conversations with himself on the court.
“It’s a very mentally taxing, very emotional sport,” Harris said. “There’s lots of momentum shifts, ups and downs, moments where it’s very tense. A match can be won and lost with just a couple points here and there. I think Blake does a good job of managing through that.”
Owen Sanford, Ben Stern and Nate Brooks all won their singles matches to aid in Bozeman’s win. Gallatin’s Will Gram and Graham Overton won 6-1, 3-6, 1-0(5) at No. 2 doubles against Joe Monson and TJ Ward.
On the girls side, Bozeman’s Meg McCarty, Hailey Buss, Bella Raecke and Ashley Bos all won their singles matches against both Gallatin and Belgrade.
Maicy McCarty and Laine Banziger won at No. 1 doubles against Gallatin, and Avery Repscher and Kayla Knapp won at No. 2 doubles. Maicy McCarty and Banziger won in two clean sets against Belgrade earlier in the day as well. The No. 4 doubles team of Emeline Smith and Frida Kelly also won 6-2, 6-4.
