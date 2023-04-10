Nathan Neil’s moment finally came on the final turn before the bell lap.
The Bozeman junior had been reading the field in the men’s rated 3,200 meters at the Arcadia Invitational on Saturday evening in Arcadia, California, even getting boxed in through the first mile. But that played to his advantage, as Neil was looking for the inside lane. That would allow the front pack — which was looking to break nine minutes — “take me for a ride,” Neil said.
Neil started to move up with about 600 meters left and sat in sixth place as the bell rang for the final lap. He relied on his 800 meters speed — which earned him a third-place finish at the Class AA meet last season — and passed both Crescenta Valley’s (California) Parker Simmons and Westford Academy’s (Massachusetts) Paul Bergeron on the final turn.
It then came down to a kick, where Neil passed Homestead’s (Wisconsin) Owen Bosley and Ventura’s (California) Anthony Fast Horse to take second in 8 minutes, 50.26 seconds.
“I think it helps just knowing that I have a kick that’s probably faster than almost all those guys out there,” Neil said. “And so I can kind of just wait until the right time to make my move.”
That finish gave Neil the new Montana state record in the 3,200 meters in his first time running the event. It also helped push his teammate, senior Weston Brown, who was set to race in the men’s 3,200 invitational about 10 minutes later.
“It was awesome to see him and cheer him on for that. He killed it,” Brown said. “(After his race) I was just like, ‘All right, let’s do this.’”
Brown finished in 14th place with a time of 8:48.24, breaking the Montana state record once again. Both Neil and Brown had looked to run sub-nine minutes — focusing more on time than placing high — and were excited to execute their respective race plans.
“It was good to see because Nathan and I had never seen that track meet environment,” Brown said. “We’d seen the cross country environment outside of the state and everything, but that was definitely a little bit different of a feel to see a track meet that was kind of that intense.”
Neil and Brown have grown accustomed to competing at national meets, with both racing at Nike Outdoor Nationals last June and NXN Nike Cross Nationals in December. That experience paid dividends at Arcadia.
“I think it was definitely a lot less nerve-racking because I didn’t really have anything to expect and no one expected anything of me,” Neil said. “So I just kind of was going into it with a goal for myself and no one really knew who I was.”
Added Brown: “If we were to race in Montana, I think that we would have been able to run good races and everything. But we wouldn’t have been challenged as much and pushed as much. As you can see when we get pushed, we definitely stepped up and were ready to run faster times.”
It also helped racing at a lower elevation — 482 feet compared to 4,800 feet in Bozeman — and in warmer weather (about 60 degrees). With those conditions, Bozeman distance coach Casey Jermyn said races at Arcadia “are set up to go fast.”
“It’s like, ‘Let’s line up and then you run as fast as you can and I’m going to run as fast as I can and let’s see what happens,’” Jermyn added. “That’s one dynamic that the Arcadia Invitational has really brought to the table.”
Jermyn has brought several Bozeman runners to Arcadia in the past, including Hayley Burns last season. He said the Hawks have become a “little bit more dialed in” at the meet now, which helps with logistical matters like packet pickup, finding the hotel and navigating race day.
This year, Neil qualified based on his cross country times since he’d never ran an official 3,200-meter race before. The closest Neil had gotten was when he raced in the 3,000 meters (8:42.71) at the STCU West Coast Indoor Track and Field Championships in March.
Neil recognized the differences between the 3,000 and 3,200, but “I had a race plan and I just kind of had to trust my training.” He had his splits in mind to go sub-nine, he added, but even surprised himself by hitting 8:50.
Brown, the defending Class AA boys 3,200 meters champion and the state cross country champion in the fall, was looking to break his own PR of 9:27.07. That worked out well, partly due to a blistering pace to open the race. Brown ran a 4:22.24 in the first mile, which is near his 1,600 PR of 4:21.17.
Brown said he wishes he ran more even splits — he ran a 4:24 second mile, including a 1:10 on the seventh lap — but was still “super happy” with his race. That was apparent as Brown smiled when he crossed the finish line.
That smile was also partly due to racing alongside his future teammate Collin Boler, who placed 13th in 8:47.85, from the Delbarton School (New Jersey). The pair are set to compete at Princeton next year.
“He’s a super competitive guy and a great runner,” Brown said. “So that was super fun and it was great to race him. That definitely made it a little bit different than a normal meet, but I was excited about that, too.”
Brown also was happy to break the state record, but doesn’t want to “overhype it.”
“I think that I want to keep trying to improve my time and hopefully we can get out to another fast meet and get faster,” Brown said. “So I’m really happy about it, but I also don’t want to be satisfied with just that. There’s a lot of season left, so I’ve got to stay focused.”
It’ll help training alongside Neil and following Jermyn’s training plans the rest of this track season. Brown called Neil an “awesome training partner” and Jermyn an “incredible coach.” Neil added that it’s been important to “trust the process” because of Jermyn’s track record.
“He’s put a lot of athletes to this level,” Neil said. “You just kind of let the running take you where it goes. If you do everything right, you’re probably going to run fast.”
For Jermyn, seeing these two runners find this level of success has been “really rewarding,” especially on a stage like Arcadia.
“This weekend was, I think, probably one of the best days of my coaching career to have both athletes run super well. That’s a tricky balance,” Jermyn said. “But it was pretty awesome to see.”
