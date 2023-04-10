Let the news come to you

Nathan Neil’s moment finally came on the final turn before the bell lap.

The Bozeman junior had been reading the field in the men’s rated 3,200 meters at the Arcadia Invitational on Saturday evening in Arcadia, California, even getting boxed in through the first mile. But that played to his advantage, as Neil was looking for the inside lane. That would allow the front pack — which was looking to break nine minutes — “take me for a ride,” Neil said.

Neil started to move up with about 600 meters left and sat in sixth place as the bell rang for the final lap. He relied on his 800 meters speed — which earned him a third-place finish at the Class AA meet last season — and passed both Crescenta Valley’s (California) Parker Simmons and Westford Academy’s (Massachusetts) Paul Bergeron on the final turn.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

