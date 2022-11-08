Sometimes close to home is where you least expect to end up.
For the longest time, Meg McCarty thought she would play collegiate tennis in the Midwest or on the East Coast, going so far as to tour several campuses in that direction.
The Bozeman senior altered her thinking, though, once Montana State named Suzie Woodburn as its women’s tennis head coach in early August. Woodburn is a former assistant at Wisconsin, where she was previously recruiting McCarty to join the Badgers.
So strong was their connection during the recruiting process that once the pair spoke following Woodburn’s hiring, McCarty toured the campus and was swayed on what MSU could offer.
On Wednesday, the first day of the signing window for most NCAA Division I sports, McCarty will sign her Letter of Intent to make her a Bobcat.
“It was clear she was an amazing person and coach. She brought a lot of energy and enthusiasm to the program,” McCarty said of Woodburn. “She had a great group of girls who have just been super supportive and welcoming throughout this. I just knew in my heart MSU was the place for me.”
Once McCarty joins the roster, she will be the first American-born player to be a member of the women’s tennis program since the 2018-19 season and the first Montanan since 2015-16.
“I always loved the idea of a local player playing for the local team,” said Clayton Harris, McCarty’s tennis coach at Bozeman High the last two seasons. “I think it’s great for the tennis community and great for MSU to have someone of Meg’s caliber staying in her hometown.”
McCarty will enter her senior tennis season in the spring as the two-time defending Class AA girls singles champion. She is undefeated over the last two seasons, never losing so much as a set. She has lost just two games — both last season — in two years.
Her “caliber” is one of the top junior players in the country, evidenced by her participation in, and success at, national tournaments as a high seed for several years in a row. McCarty began playing tennis when she was 5 years old, and she played in her first tournament at 10 — the same age she decided to focus solely on the sport.
She and her older sister Maicy — a Bozeman High graduate and the 2019 singles champion and 2021 doubles champion — would travel all over to find opponents at their same level from an early age. Meg previously played volleyball and basketball, but tennis had captured her heart.
“I liked the individual nature of the sport,” she said. “I liked having to problem solve by yourself because you’re the only one out there that can help you win, and that determines how you do. I thought that was really interesting and unique compared to some of the other team sports I used to do.”
The family’s deep love of tennis — McCarty’s younger brothers Mason, 15, and Madden, 10, also play — and goals of playing collegiately led to the hiring of a private coach and the building of an outdoor court at their home two years ago. Marcelo Ingaramo, 60, is a native Argentinian whose professional career lasted from 1982-95, and he now works five or six days a week with McCarty and her family.
In their short time training together, Ingaramo has become well acquainted with McCarty’s drive.
“I know many juniors who play tennis to do something, but they don’t love it,” he said. “You have to love it to do it because sometimes you’re really tired and the next day you have to work again.
“The best thing you can get as a coach from a player is that the player loves the sport. I don’t have to push her too much.”
McCarty hasn’t lost at the high school level, and she wins — at least as the 6-0, 6-0 score almost always shows — with relative ease. The matches and their results have not yet bored her, though.
“It definitely doesn’t get old,” she said of her wins, adding that as she gets older, “I focus less on the results and more on how I played and how I can keep improving, but winning is obviously the cherry on top.
“When I was younger I’d say that’s kind of what kept me going. You want that satisfactory feeling, but as you get older you learn to love the game for what it is. Whether you win or lose, it’s just something that I’ve always enjoyed playing.”
Enjoying the sport is one thing, but McCarty also thrives on the competition. Ingaramo said she is at a “disadvantage” by having to travel so far to find opponents on her level. But once she’s in those national tournament settings — often as the only player from Montana — McCarty can draw from a bag of tricks that sets her apart.
“She’s not a powerful player, but she has many things that most of the girls (don’t) have,” Ingaramo said. “She has many different shots that she can change the rhythm during the points. Usually most of the girls don’t have good control of a backhand slice or drop shots, and she can do it. Everybody has different weapons, and she has these good shots that most of the girls (don’t) have.”
McCarty said the larger tournaments help expose her to a greater field of players, so she has to be “mentally tough” and “ready for anything.”
“I think that’s one of my assets in my skill set, that I have so much variety, that I can change it up and try new things against any opponent,” she said.
Ingaramo also places a high priority on fitness training for McCarty because unlike team sports, “if you get tired, nobody’s going to take your place.” McCarty embraces those workouts as well, he said.
Playing at the Division I level will challenge McCarty in a host of new ways, and Ingaramo is excited to watch how she responds.
“I think the evolution of a player never ends. She has space to grow as a tennis player,” he said. “Even if you think about No. 1 in the world, he’s No. 1 in the world, but he’s still trying to prove (himself). Everybody is trying always to get better.”
That certainly is true of McCarty as well. When asked of her goals for her senior season, she said: “I just want to keep improving. I want to work on my game, focus on my fitness and just be a good teammate.”
Before McCarty gets to Montana State — where she hopes to study microbiology to help her prepare for a career of working with children in healthcare — she could very well lead Bozeman’s girls tennis team to a 10th championship in 11 years this spring (2020 did not award a champion because of COVID-19).
Nearly every day up until then, McCarty will be playing tennis in preparation for that tournament and beyond. If she’s not on the school’s courts or inside MSU’s facility, she will be on the family’s court at home, a symbol of how much has been invested already to help satisfy a desire to be the best.
“A lot of athletes you hear that get burned out, they’re practicing and playing too much, and that’s never happened to me,” McCarty said. “I’ve always loved it, and I guess throughout COVID, all of the tournaments stopped and shut down, and I was still able to practice almost every day. I found myself really lucky because I didn’t want to stop.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.