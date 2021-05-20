The grand display of tennis Meg McCarty has put on this season has been equal parts dominant and spectacle.
By not once dropping a single game — much less a set or a match — her crisscrossing of the court has surely delighted anybody with an appreciation for near-perfect tennis.
McCarty’s streak of winning 6-0, 6-0 continued Thursday on the second day of the Southern AA Divisional, as she defeated Helena Capital’s Regan Olson in two tidy sets in the girls singles championship match at Montana State’s indoor tennis facility.
“I just go into every match thinking I’ll do the best I can,” McCarty said. “Every single point, I’m looking to win every single one.”
As McCarty unleashed an aggressive serve and scattered about timely drop shots, Olson was sometimes resigned to watching a ball sneak past her as she raised her palms to the ceiling.
McCarty’s win guarantees her a top seed at the state tournament, which begins May 27 in Great Falls.
Winning in such expeditious fashion, by not ceding a game, is not so much her goal, McCarty said. Rather, simply winning is the priority. If it happens to be quick, so be it.
“That’s what I come here to do,” McCarty said. “I’m not super happy I win 6-0, 6-0, but it’s just the result I’m kind of expecting.”
Attempting to put McCarty’s stretch of spotless wins in context, Hawks head coach Clayton Harris found himself mixing sports metaphors.
“To be able to perform that well in that many matches without really having any mistakes along the way, it’s pretty impressive,” he said. “It’s sort of like a gymnast getting a 10 or a pitcher throwing a no-hitter.”
McCarty fondly remembers attending kids tennis groups as a 6-year-old at the very MSU facility she won at Thursday. Her older sister Maicy, now a Bozeman senior, was 8 years old at the time. They grew around the game together.
As she’s gotten older, Meg has traveled around the country for tournaments. Those competitions, she said, helped her sharpen her mental approach to the sport. It can be an individualized game to begin with, but at national tournaments, “it’s really you against everybody else,” she said.
As she has honed that internal motivation while also developing her skills, Meg has become one of the more dangerous singles players in Class AA, just as Maicy was during her run to a state title in 2019.
“Because (Meg) has so much under her belt, she doesn’t get surprised by too many things,” Harris said. “That enables her to navigate well pretty much any circumstance.”
It is possible Meg drops a game in pursuit of her own state title. If she does, she won’t be heartbroken.
Winning has long been the singular focus.
“I want to make a deep run, go as far as I can and hopefully I can win it,” she said. “Just every match, go out there and do the best I can.”
Elsewhere for Bozeman on Thursday, Maicy McCarty and freshman doubles partner Laine Banziger won 6-3, 6-0 in the divisional final against Helena’s Emma Hasquet and Eva Santos.
Blake Phillippi lost in the boys singles final against Capital’s Ryan Ashley 6-1, 6-3. Hailey Buss, after losing to Olson in Wednesday’s semifinal match, beat Helena’s Keaton Normandy 6-2, 7-6(4) to earn a trip to the state tournament. Buss won the first set against Helena’s Qayl Kujala 7-6(0) in the divisional third-place match, but Kujala won the next two sets 6-4, 6-2.
After winning the first set 6-3 on Thursday, Farne and Schonhoff held a 5-4 game advantage against their crosstown foes in the second set. With Farne serving, the teams went to deuce and the Raptors fought off three breakpoints before putting away the match for good.
Gallatin’s juniors came off the court Wednesday thinking they had played their best this season. On Thursday, they re-evaluated that stance.
“I think we topped it somehow,” Farne said. “I don’t know where it came from, but it might just be the fire of playing Bozeman drove us further than we had ever driven before.”
The final few points were tense.
“I think part of it was we knew that if we were to miss that shot on ad-out and lose that game,” Schonhoff said, “there’s a good chance we’re going to the third set.”
Farne immediately added: “And we didn’t want to do that today.”
They earned the final point and exchanged respectful and genuine hugs with their friends at the net. Farne and Schonhoff, who entered the divisional as the fourth seed, will head to state as a top team.
They were quick to say they won’t be boastful.
“We cannot underestimate any of the teams at state,” Farne said. “I think some of the teams kind of underestimated us too, and it turned out in an upset.”
After congratulating their Bozeman opponents, Gallatin’s players embraced Raptors head coach Colter Curey.
“They won all their matches in straight sets (at divisionals) because they’re just playing great tennis as far as working well together and putting away shots,” Curey said. “Their spark, they just clicked this week basically.”
Joining Farne and Schonhoff at state will be Braeden Butler, Averi Smith and Makayla Otey.
Butler overcame a loss to Ashley on Wednesday to fight back to third on the consolation side of the boys singles bracket. He dropped his first set to Luke Donaldson of Helena but won the second and third sets 7-6(3) and 6-3, respectively.
“He’s playing smart tennis, calm tennis,” Curey said. “He’s playing the game he wants to be playing.”
Smith and Otey won the girls doubles consolation championship with a 6-3, 6-0 win against Capital’s Kayla Bridges and Mara Flynn — the same team that sent Smith and Otey to the other side of the bracket with a three-set loss Wednesday.
“They’re figuring their game out at the right time,” Curey said. “I’ve been seeing this for the last two or three months and finally seeing it validated that they are state-level players was cool to see. They proved it today.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.