Joshua Angell’s celebratory exclamation was loud and clear.
“Light the candle, baby! Let’s go!”
The Bozeman junior had just watched his No. 1 doubles partner Luke Raynovich secure the third point of Thursday’s tiebreaker set against Gallatin. The duo eventually opened a 9-3 advantage in the closing set, then warded off Ayden Schonhoff and Jake Farne’s comeback to ultimately win it 10-7.
After a grueling match that lasted nearly two full hours, a winner finally emerged. The match — punctuated by Angell’s yell — highlighted the first crosstown matchup of the two schools.
“They played really close tennis, and it could have gone either way there,” Raptors head coach Colter Curey said of the No. 1 singles contest.
The No. 1 doubles win played a role in Bozeman’s 8-0 boys win at Gallatin. Bozeman’s girls also won 7-1.
After Farne and Schonhoff won the first set 6-4, Angell and Raynovich — playing doubles together for the first time — battled back to claim the second set 7-5. The Hawks’ pairing high-fived after each point won in the tiebreaker, and Angell’s yell helped the duo maintain its momentum from the second set.
Angell and Raynovich credited Farne and Schonhoff, former Hawks players they are good friends with, for making the whole match a challenge.
“We would hit all the shots we could at them, and they really found a way to get it back,” Raynovich said. “The second set, we started putting away the balls that we needed to. We decided that if we had an opportunity to put the point away, we’d put it away because they could keep a rally going, that’s for sure.”
Despite their unfamiliarity playing with each other, Hawks head coach Clayton Harris saw the requisite chemistry to win. Angell and Raynovich just needed to overcome some first-set nerves.
“I helped them keep perspective that the Gallatin team has been playing together all season long, and this is your first match,” Harris said.
Once they settled down, they played more to their strengths.
"The first set was definitely a little off,” Raynovich said. “We weren’t getting as many serves in as we wanted. It was a good set. We started up, but we kind of lost our mojo. I think after that first set we had to wash it off and reset. I think we started the second set out great and kept it rolling.”
Curey said the team's competitiveness — both at No. 1 boys doubles and elsewhere — was evident throughout the day. The No. 2 doubles match also went to a tiebreaker set. Bozeman’s TJ Ward and Joe Monson won 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (4) over Gallatin’s Will Gram and Graham Overton.
“Jake and Ayden just dominated that first set and played really great tennis,” Curey said. “That was honestly the best tennis they’ve played all year, which was cool to see. Luke and Josh played right in there with them.
“I think that was my No. 2 doubles best match of the year also. I saw them really take care of the second set.”
Bozeman’s Aiden Edwards and Lars Sauerwein won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles against Wynn Wagner and Nathan Nguyen. Henry Riendeau and Gabe Vicens won 6-1, 6-4 over Max Dafanti and Jamie Dahman.
The Hawks also swept all of singles play. Owen Sanford and Ben Stern won at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, without dropping a game. Nate Brooks won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4. Blake Phillippi battled against Gallatin’s Braedon Butler to win 6-2, 6-3.
Bozeman’s girls also swept through the singles matches. Meg McCarty, Hailey Buss, Bella Raecke and Ashley Bos all won without ceding a game.
In doubles action, Bozeman won three matches. Maicy McCarty teamed with Laine Banziger to beat Averi Smith and Makayla Otey 6-1, 6-1. Kayla Knapp and Avery Repscher won 6-1, 6-1 against Mandi Faure and Aydan Paul. And Frida Kelly and Emiline Smith won 6-2, 6-3 over Alivia Ballenger and Anne Baldwin.
Gallatin claimed the No. 3 doubles match, however. Ritu Bajwa and Trinity Simmons won 6-1, 6-4 against Ava Couture and Alexis LeMeres.
“Obviously Bozeman’s a really strong, great program. They played really well today,” Curey said. “We had some tough, close matches, which was cool to see. It’s great to christen this rivalry with some matches today that were really close and some good tennis. I’m not even mad about the loss. It’s just good to see we all got some good tennis today.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.