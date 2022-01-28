During Bozeman’s home meet on Jan. 7, Mallory Handelin admitted she wasn’t feeling her best.
The Hawks junior captain was feeling the effects of a cold, but she wanted to compete nonetheless.
“I knew the team needed me because we had people dropping with sickness and stuff,” she said. “I said, ‘I can swim this. I got this.’”
Her steadfastness in attempting to race was nothing new considering how dedicated she is to the team. But her body was still weak.
“She was swimming two of the toughest events in the meet,” Bozeman and Gallatin head coach Siobhan Gilmartin said, “and I was expecting her to come up and be, like, ‘I think I can only do one.’ But she says, ‘I may not swim my best, but I’m going to show up, and I’m going to do it.’”
Handelin swam her fastest 500 yard freestyle of the season that day, placing seventh in 6 minutes, 49.03 seconds. She also scored points for Bozeman in the 200 individual medley, where she placed 10th in 3:00.81.
Disappointed with her time in the latter event, Handelin asked Gilmartin to swim it again the next week. Racing back at home on Jan. 15, she knocked 17 seconds off her 200 IM time, finishing in 2:43.39.
In the span of a week, Handelin exemplified the primary virtues Gilmartin has come to expect from a member of the Handelin family.
Parents Kevin and Kathryn have been longtime supporters of the swimming team. And Handelin’s older siblings Megan and Michael were both accomplished Hawks swimmers. Gilmartin, who has coached all three of the Handelin siblings, remembers Megan, a 2017 graduate, as a vocal motivator of her teammates. And Michael (2020), Gilmartin said, was best known for his effort — represented best during a state meet when he swam so hard during a race that he vomited into a trashcan afterward and still made it on the blocks for his next race a short time later.
Mallory, Gilmartin believes, is a true blend of her siblings’ best attributes.
“She’s the biggest team mom, the biggest cheerleader, like her sister,” Gilmartin said. “And she has that gritty ability to dig in when your body’s telling you, ‘This isn’t what I want to be doing right now.’ Michael is one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever met in 11 years (of coaching), and Mallory is right up there with him.”
Hearing Mallory recall her sickness and her comeback a week later, her priorities are easy to find.
“It feels so good to help my team,” she said at one point.
“I definitely feel like I don’t try to give up, and I try to do everything in my power to swim,” she said later.
It’s fitting that the youngest Handelin draws so much of her own swimming persona from her siblings because she often says her favorite part of being on the Bozeman team is the “family atmosphere.”
Gilmartin relies on her to help cultivate that as a captain. Mallory, she said, has always been one to encourage her fellow swimmers, but she’s also swimming better than she ever has this season.
“I think she always saw herself as a leader more for the community side of things but is starting to see herself as a leader on our A relays and in practice,” Gilmartin said. “I think she’s somebody that really feeds off of other people’s success.”
To that point, Mallory has fond memories of the Bozeman girls team winning the state championship last season.
“Seeing the team all rise together to accomplish one goal was the best thing I’ve ever seen,” she said.
It is still uncertain which races she will represent the Hawks in at state this year, on Feb. 11-12 in Great Falls. But she can swim any stroke, making her a versatile option on relays. No matter where she ends up, her effort and dedication to the team will be on the blocks with her.
“I love the competitive nature (of swimming),” she said. “Just being able to go out, try your best, race people and see where you place is the best feeling to me.”