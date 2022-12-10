Chronicle Staff
Bozeman’s boys swimming team placed third on Saturday in the first meet of the season with 201 team points at the Billings Invitational.
Gallatin’s boys placed fourth overall with 165 points. On the girls side, the Hawks placed fourth with 152 points, and the Raptors were fifth with 108.
The Hawks boys team received a first-place finish from Ajax Geddes in the 500 yard freestyle (5 minutes, 57.99 seconds) and second-place finishes from B Boyer in the 100 freestyle (54.17) and the 200 freestyle (1:59.64).
Geddes was fifth in that 200 freestyle in 2:07.91, and teammate Ben Langen was eighth in 2:20.61. Langen was also eighth in the 100 freestyle (59.88). In the 50 freestyle, Parks Inlow was third in 25.23 seconds, and Griffin Brokaw was 11th in 27.76. In the 100 breaststroke, Brokaw was sixth (1:20.79), Inlow was ninth (1:25.16) and teammate Elias Jacobsen was 10th (1:25.48). Jacobsen also placed sixth in the 500 freestyle (6:35.37).
Eli Stevens placed third in the 100 backstroke (1:00.64) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:02.61). And Gavin Brokaw placed seventh in the 200 individual medley (3:09.26).
For Gallatin’s boys, Alex Clapper was first in the 50 freestyle (24.64) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:04.5). Kei Braun was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.91) and seventh in the 50 freestyle (26.84). Paul Nave was fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:07.43) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (56.86).
Aaron Bergman placed second in the 500 freestyle (6:04.53) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:36.66). Teammate Ardasher Usmonov was third in the 500 freestyle (6:05.94) and sixth in the 50 freestyle (26.15). Aidan Cardwell took 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.63), and Ian Dyk was ninth in the 100 freestyle (1:00.13) and 10th in the 200 freestyle (2:22.23).
In the boys relays, Gallatin placed second in the 200 medley (1:52.84) while Bozeman placed third (1:55.00). The Hawks took second in the 200 freestyle (1:49.23), and the Raptors took sixth (1:58.87). Bozeman placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.07), but Gallatin was disqualified.
For Gallatin’s girls team, Kamiah Leach won the 50 freestyle (27.20) and was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.15). Elina Maganito took third in the 200 freestyle (2:09.67) and third in the 500 freestyle (5:57.00). Victoria Bender placed ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.94), and Kea Elgin was 12th in the 100 butterfly (1:29.36).
On Bozeman’s girls team, Brynn King took fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.14) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:28.15). Also in the 200 IM, Analise Belasco took 10th (2:41.92) and Hazel Irvine was 12th (2:47.54). Belasco was also fourth in the 500 freestyle (6:09.89), and Irvine was also ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:15.37).
Alexis Hubber finished fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:03.28) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:10.21). Mallory Handelin was eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:31.53) and 11th in the 100 butterfly (1:27.23). Corina Amundson was 10th in the 50 freestyle (29.80).
In the relays, Bozeman won the 400 freestyle (4:05.49), and Gallatin placed sixth (4:26.69). Bozeman placed fourth in the 200 medley (2:05.75), and Gallatin was seventh (2:16.61). The Hawks placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:57.74) while the Raptors placed fourth (2:04.40).
