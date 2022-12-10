Let the news come to you

Chronicle Staff

Bozeman’s boys swimming team placed third on Saturday in the first meet of the season with 201 team points at the Billings Invitational.

Gallatin’s boys placed fourth overall with 165 points. On the girls side, the Hawks placed fourth with 152 points, and the Raptors were fifth with 108.


