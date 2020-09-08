BELGRADE — Drew Johnson knew exactly how many goals he had scored.
The Bozeman junior was racking them up quickly, but he didn’t lose count. All he cared about was that it was contributing to his team’s success. The final score was the most important part.
Johnson tied a Montana High School Association state record with six goals on Tuesday, scoring all of them in the first half, as the Hawks cruised to an 8-0 win at Belgrade. The win means the Hawks are 4-0 in Eastern AA play to start the season. The Hawks girls also defeated Belgrade 2-0 late Tuesday.
Johnson pointed out how his performance was only possible because of the effective passing from his teammates.
“I guess it’s pretty cool,” Johnson said. “It means my hard work is paying off.”
Both Johnson and Hawks head coach Hunter Terry didn’t know how close Johnson was to setting a state record. Johnson may have been capable of breaking it if he hadn’t been pulled early from the game.
Terry admitted he didn’t even realize Johnson had scored six goals initially. He said he is often closely analyzing tendencies of an opponent to help educate his squad’s game plan. So an individual’s success, he said, is easy to lose track of.
But even knowing how close he was to a record after the game, Terry wouldn’t have left Johnson in longer. Terry felt rotating more players helped the program gain more experience, and he suspected Johnson wouldn’t have wanted to be in the way of that.
“To be quite honest with you, Drew did what he does best: scored goals,” Terry said. “But like I said, I wouldn’t have changed anything, and I don’t think he would. ... He absolutely would’ve been offended if I would’ve made some sort of decision so he could get some kind of record.”
The Hawks may have not realized Johnson was on a record pace, but his impact was evident. He scored within the first three minutes, and his first five goals happened within the opening 20 minutes.
Terry loved seeing that assertiveness.
“He’s always on the hunt for goals,” Terry said. “Really aggressive off the ball. My favorite part about Drew, though, hands down, is his commitment to his teammates. One of the things we want Drew to do as a forward is be a little bit more selfish. Today, we saw that. ... He tried to go out there and create things for himself. One of Drew’s best qualities, though, is that’s not natural for him. He wants to be a team player. He wants to see all that stuff through.
“So some of the things we talk about being a team player is identifying what your role is, and your role right now is you need to be a little bit more selfish. But that kind of goes against the grain for him. And I think that says a lot about his character.”
Johnson pointed out how happy he was with Bozeman’s shutout before he mentioned his own performance. He spoke about the work the Hawks have put toward creating a “super free-flowing attack” so they can better play off each other.
He also noted, even though the Hawks are undefeated, how much improvement he wants to see in the near future. But he did admit a six-goal day will make him feel more confident in the future.
“The more you score,” Johnson said, “the better you feel in front of the goal. It’s just some good momentum for the team moving forward, and we’re looking forward to scoring more goals.”
Johnson is thankful to play soccer at all. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a possible season was in question.
Games like Tuesday’s led Johnson to have even more gratitude.
“Every game, every practice, we go in thinking it could be our last. Everything could get shut down,” he said. “So we’re just taking that into mind and knowing everything could be our last and going super hard.”
