Two-time All-State selection Darby Hannan made her college decision official on Tuesday, as the Bozeman High senior signed to play soccer at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
The signing ceremony in the school’s gymnasium came with about 10 days left in the school year and nearly two weeks before graduation on June 4.
Hannan said she was having trouble balancing the emotions of being sad about high school ending while also looking forward to “the excitement of something new.”
“It can go either way. It’s bittersweet,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to Concordia. Super excited to get to play at the college level and get to home in my studies and find something I’d like to do for the rest of my life.”
Hannan said she’s currently planning to major in education with hopes of being a special education teacher. She will also consider a minor in music.
Her signing day was well-attended by teammates, coaches and other supporters. It’s that big group that she said will be her lasting memory of being a Hawk.
“All of my friends have been amazing,” she said. “Just hanging with my teammates and being with my friends has been the biggest part of my high school experience.”
Bozeman girls soccer head coach Erika Cannon said Hannan’s versatility is one of her greatest offerings to a college team.
“She’s such a smart player. She’s tactically very aware of things,” Cannon said. “She’s technically super sound, has great ability and with her skill level she can play anywhere on the field. We played her a lot on defense which made it a lot harder for her to get noticed, I think, but with her skill set she could play at the center-mid and I think she probably will. She scored a lot of goals for us with her head. She’s really good at judging balls out of the air, which is a difficult thing to be very good at and she is very good at it.”
Cannon has also coached Hannan since the player was about 10 or 11. Over the course of several years, Cannon has seen her grow into a strong leader — especially in her time on the Hawks.
“Any team she played on she took on a leadership role even though she’s kind of a quiet person,” Cannon said. “On our Hawks teams she really developed her own leadership style. She was kind of a quiet leader, but everyone looked up to her and looked for her guidance.”
Hannan said her recruitment process was frustrating at times. Some college coaches couldn’t travel as much as others due to the pandemic. And around the country, players in all sports are using an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA for the same reason. There were not many spots for high school athletes to go around.
“Coaches weren’t looking as much, they couldn’t go watch you play live,” Hannan said. “It was only based off of film. You had to really communicate via email. There wasn’t a ton of face-to-face stuff that you could do.”
Ultimately, though, Hannan found her spot without her future coach ever seeing her play in person. During her senior season, Hannan scored five goals and had one assist.
The Cobbers compete in the NCAA Division III Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Moorhead is located right on the border of Minnesota and North Dakota, across from Fargo. On a visit earlier this year, Hannan loved the area and thought people in the community and on campus were all very welcoming and genuine. Hannan is also looking forward to being part of a soccer team where she thinks she will fit in well.
“I asked (the coach) a lot of questions,” Hannan said, “and the answers she gave, I really enjoyed what she said about their core values and their environment within the program.”