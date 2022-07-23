Recent Bozeman High graduate Darby Hannan garnered recognition this week as a Scholar All-American designated by the United Soccer Coaches.
The two-time All-State selection was one of 72 girls soccer players across the country to earn the honor. Hannan was the only player, male or female, listed from Montana. Fifty-four boys players earned the award.
Hannan knew Hawks head coach Erika Cannon had nominated her for the award, but she admitted she wasn’t sure of her chances to receive it.
“It feels really, really good,” she said. “It’s really amazing to receive this kind of recognition, and I’m very grateful that Erika nominated me for it.”
Cannon said it was an easy decision to put Hannan’s name up for consideration.
“This is such a well-deserved honor for Darby,” Cannon said. “Not only is she an amazing soccer player but an even more exceptional person and student. She has worked so hard in the classroom and on the field to achieve her goals. We are so proud of her and so happy that all of her hard work has been recognized by the United Soccer Coaches.”
To be eligible, players had to maintain at least a 3.75 GPA while performing at a high level on the field. Community service and other extracurricular activities were also considered. Hannan’s GPA was listed at 4.26.
“I put a lot of work into my academic side — arguably more than soccer because soccer is only two months out of the year and school is nine months of the year,” Hannan said. “That feels really good. It’s like a validation of my work, I guess.”
Hannan signed in May to play soccer at NCAA Division III Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, where she intends to at least initially study education. She has kept busy this summer by working out in preparation for reporting to the team on Aug. 18.
“You’ve got to step it up a level. It’s not the same as high school, so I’ve been going pretty hard fitness-wise,” she said.
