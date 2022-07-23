bozeman vs billings sr soccer (copy)
Bozeman’s Darby Hannan kicks the ball during a game against Billings Senior during a game last season on Aug. 26 at Bozeman High.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Recent Bozeman High graduate Darby Hannan garnered recognition this week as a Scholar All-American designated by the United Soccer Coaches.

The two-time All-State selection was one of 72 girls soccer players across the country to earn the honor. Hannan was the only player, male or female, listed from Montana. Fifty-four boys players earned the award.

Hannan knew Hawks head coach Erika Cannon had nominated her for the award, but she admitted she wasn’t sure of her chances to receive it.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

