When B Boyer showed up to his first day of high school swim practice, he wasn’t taking it easy.
Boyer, only a Bozeman High freshman at the time, got in the pool for warm-ups. While others were easing their way into practice, Boyer started dead sprinting each length of the pool. His head coach, Siobhan Gilmartin, urged him to slow down.
“And he looked up at me with a straight face and he said, ‘I only have one speed,’” said Gilmartin, who coaches both Bozeman and Gallatin swimmers. “And I was like, ‘OK, who is this kid? This is awesome.’”
Gilmartin had a similar encounter before the current season. Before Gallatin’s Paul Nave left a preseason pizza lunch, Gilmartin asked Nave, who specializes in the 100-yard breaststroke, if he was ready to break the school record this season.
The usually reserved Nave responded with an immediate “hell yeah,” which caught Gilmartin off guard.
“I’ve never seen him quite have that grit and that was really fun to see,” Gilmartin said.
Both the Bozeman and Gallatin boys swim teams have enjoyed seeing the rapid growth of Boyer and Nave, now both sophomores at their respective schools. As freshmen, they each finished in the top six in at least one individual event at the Class AA meet last season.
They’re ranked even higher entering the Class AA meet this weekend in Great Falls, with Boyer seeded second in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 57.78 seconds) and Nave second in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.80). Nave is also seeded fifth in the 200 IM (2:15.06) and Boyer is seeded sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:22.08).
Nave said he’s at an “all-time high” due to his recent success, while Boyer added how exciting this is, even if he hasn’t had much time to process how well the past two seasons have gone.
“It’s definitely been like, oh, wow, this team has really changed the way I swim and how well I can swim,” Boyer said. “It’s really amazing how much this team and these coaches can do.”
One early change was being thrown into the faster lanes — or the “Siobhan lanes” as Boyer calls them — almost immediately as freshmen. Boyer said it was challenging, but still exciting, to be “thrown into the deep end.”
“I just kind of jumped in the higher lane because why not?” Boyer said. “From there, it just kept going up. And I found myself in basically the fastest lane with Paul.”
Nave added that being in those faster lanes have been key in his development as a swimmer.
“Whenever I’m not in a fast lane, I kind of feel myself slacking off,” Nave said. “But when there’s other people there that are around working hard and doing their best, it really pushes me to also do my best, go as fast as I can, work my hardest.”
It also created a friendly competition between Boyer and Nave, which has brought out the best in each.
“They have that maturity about them, that almost brotherly relationship, where we can get maybe competitive with each other, frustrated in a hard workout, but at the end of the day, we have each other’s back,” Gilmartin said.
Nave’s focus is the 100 breaststroke — or the “best stroke” as he’s previously called it — an event that he’s loved since early swim lessons years ago. He said he’s always had a natural kick in the event, which made him want to test himself against other kids in the pool.
“And since then, I’ve really stuck to the breaststroke,” Nave said. “I’ve spent a lot of time trying to improve on it and it’s just made it really fun when I do it because I like to go fast.”
For Boyer, he focuses on the freestyle events. That includes the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, the latter of which he wasn’t a fan of when he was “thrown into it” at the club level.
But after Boyer “ended up doing really well and it wasn’t as bad as I thought,” it’s since become one of his favorite events.
Both Nave and Boyer were able to show off their strengths at the 2022 Class AA meet, with Nave placing sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.98) and seventh in the 200 IM (2:13.51). Boyer placed fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:56.50) and sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:16.99).
Boyer remembered feeling the energy within the building mixed with his own nerves because of “the expectations I put on myself.”
“It was practically electric with everybody just being so excited for state,” Boyer said. “(I remember) also just thinking, ‘Wow, I’m here with all these other great swimmers from all across the state, all these amazing teams.’”
Nave added that he had a lot of fun, partly due to his individual success and swimming alongside his teammates. That includes then-senior Aeden DeGraw, who set a program record in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.70) at the meet.
DeGraw was a key mentor for Nave last season, especially with making Nave feel like “a valued member of the team.”
“In practice, we were the two best breaststrokers there, so we pushed each other to go faster,” Nave said. “We always raced off each other. And then when state finally came, we both did really well. He just took that little extra step and (put up) a really good time, went all out on his last state meet.”
That success pushed Nave and Boyer to want more the following year. That included becoming better teammates to their fellow swimmers and training even harder. They also honed in on respective program records, with Nave eyeing DeGraw’s 100 breaststroke mark and Boyer looking at the Hawks’ 200 and 500 freestyle records.
Bozeman junior Eli Stevens has seen both Nave and Boyer’s continued growth in and out of the pool over the past two years. Stevens said Boyer was initially “rough around the edges” when he joined the Hawks.
“He’s grown into someone who has been not only a good teammate, a great competitor, a gracious winner, and an even better loser,” Stevens said. “Someone who is pleasant to be around. And when he came, he was honestly a little bit more unsure of how our dynamic works. I think he’s flourished in this situation.”
Stevens added that swimming has brought out Nave’s strengths as well.
“He is a joy to swim with and against,” Stevens said, “and he’s always been someone who I’ve been able to pit myself against without worrying about repercussions either emotionally or having to deal with a tough conversation because I beat someone or they beat me.”
The “intrinsic motivation” of the duo, Stevens added, has paid dividends in their sophomore season. Some of the highlights from this season include Nave winning the 100 breaststroke (1:04.80) at the Great Falls Invite on Jan. 14 and the competitive crosstown meet last week.
The duo is hoping to create more memories at the state meet this weekend. Both Nave and Boyer will compete in their respective individual events, along with whichever relays Gilmartin places them in.
“Going into any of these really competitive high level meets, there’s going to be all these nerves running through, even a few days out,” Boyer said. “And also the excitement of just going to state with the team that we’ve been with for a long time.
“This is some people’s final time to swim with the Hawks. Let’s make it the best meet for them that we can and let’s try and win.”
On the Gallatin side, Nave said “morale is high,” which is usually a recipe for success.
“We’re in that mindset, and personally, I think as long as I’m having a good time, I don’t know how I could swim slow (at state),” Nave said.
Regardless of how the state meet goes, Gilmartin is already proud of how Nave and Boyer have represented themselves in and out of the pool. She said they are very team-oriented and have “no arrogance about them.”
“It’s so fun to see these two finding the success that they deserve,” Gilmartin said. “They both work really hard in practice. And that doesn’t always pay off in sports. They can be kind of cruel sometimes in that way.
“But when you find kids that are able to tap into their natural ability, their work ethic, and have both of those come together, that’s everything.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.