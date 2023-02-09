Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

When B Boyer showed up to his first day of high school swim practice, he wasn’t taking it easy.

Boyer, only a Bozeman High freshman at the time, got in the pool for warm-ups. While others were easing their way into practice, Boyer started dead sprinting each length of the pool. His head coach, Siobhan Gilmartin, urged him to slow down.

“And he looked up at me with a straight face and he said, ‘I only have one speed,’” said Gilmartin, who coaches both Bozeman and Gallatin swimmers. “And I was like, ‘OK, who is this kid? This is awesome.’”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you