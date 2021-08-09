top story Bozeman's Alexa Coyle scores first professional goal in debut By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Aug 9, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alexa Coyle led Montana in scoring every season of her career. UM Sports Information / Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In her first professional game, Alexa Coyle shined immediately.Coyle, a Bozeman native, scored her first goal as a pro for the Hibernian Women’s Football Club of the Scottish Women’s Premier League on Sunday. The team opened the season with a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock.Coyle scored in the 27th minute, the first goal of the game, on a penalty kick. “It was great,” Coyle said during an interview the team posted on Twitter. “It was so awesome to get out here and play a competitive game with the team. I think we were pleased with the win, and I’m excited for the next game.” We caught up with @CoyleAlexa after scoring on her #HibernianWomen debut! 🗣 “It was awesome to get out here and play a competitive game with the team!” pic.twitter.com/rxJt67Ga12 — Hibernian Women (@HibernianWomen) August 8, 2021 Coyle signed a one-year contract that runs through the end of June 2022. The preseason began in early July, meaning she’s had just a few weeks with her new teammates. Coyle is one of the top-10 goal scorers at Montana. She led the Grizzlies in points all four years of her college career and finished with 19 goals and four assists. She earned first-team all-Big Sky honors this last season.The Hibernian Women’s Football Club, established in 1997, has won the Scottish Women’s Premier League three times, won the Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup seven times and won the Scottish Women’s Cup eight times.Coyle said she “absolutely” had fans back in the United States who were excited for her. Brock Coyle, her brother who played in the NFL after his career with the Grizzlies, shared his sister’s goal on Twitter and added, “First pro goal for @CoyleAlexa!! Many more to come! Great win @HibernianWomen!!” First pro goal for @CoyleAlexa!! Many more to come! Great win @HibernianWomen!! https://t.co/63yXf9HoJS — Brock Coyle (@bcoyle50) August 8, 2021 “Just really exciting ultimately to get the win and get some goals in the net,” Alexa Coyle noted. “And like I said, can’t wait for the next game. A good first result for us.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alexa Coyle Goal Sport Football Premier League Football Club Game Pro Grizzly ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets