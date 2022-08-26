Aidan Roos had been enjoying a promising start to his junior year.
Through just a handful of games, the Bozeman forward had one goal along with five assists as the Hawks went on a lengthy winning streak to begin the 2021 season.
Upon a visit to a doctor, though, Roos was diagnosed with myopericarditis, a heart infection that, as Roos described it, occurs when the sac around the heart gets inflamed and starts rubbing up against the heart muscle. He was shut down from physical activity for a total of six months because it would be dangerous for his heart rate to get too high.
“I was just bummed that I couldn’t play last season,” Roos said. “It stunk.”
He was eventually cleared to play again over the summer, but he had to work himself back into shape slowly.
“When you’re out for six months, it’s a really long time so you can’t just go full bore back into it,” Roos said. “You’ve got to rest up and kind of ease your way into it. That was club season for me, and now I think I’m at my peak.”
As the Hawks began their season Thursday, Roos, indeed, looked to be at the top of his game. He scored three goals in Bozeman’s 4-1 win against Belgrade.
Head coach Hunter Terry said last week he was very excited that Roos would have the opportunity to play this season after having the medical scare last season. On Thursday, Roos’ presence only enhanced those emotions.
“Aidan did a really good job of finding good spots to be in,” Terry said. “He’s always hunting for an opportunity, and he works really, really, really hard to create some of that opportunity. All three of those finishes were pretty crisp and clean.”
Roos got started early, scoring in just the game’s second minute.
“It was sick,” Roos said of the feeling. “The first thing (team captain) Simon (Kinzler) said to me after I scored was, ‘First game back?! First goal?! In like six minutes?!’ It was awesome.”
Roos added his second goal in the 24th minute and his third in the 39th minute, right before halftime. Teammates Torren Hill and Casper Lemley were each credited with assists.
“Two out of the three goals were tap-ins. I was just in the right place at the right time,” Roos said. “If not for the people that set me up, there’s no goal.”
In between Roos’ final two goals, Belgrade got on the board with a goal from freshman Luke Crooks off an assist from junior Johnny Foster in the 24th minute.
“I thought it was incredible,” Panthers head coach Robert Lemley said. “He had a real solid finish on goal.”
Twelve minutes later, Bozeman senior Matej Valta, a foreign exchange student, got tripped up in the box, earning himself a penalty kick — which he shot past Belgrade senior goaltender Shay Schoolcraft.
“That was a good initiation for him in his first Hawk game to be able to get a goal,” Terry said.
The game was interrupted in the second half by a rain and lightning storm that lasted about an hour and a half. Robert Lemley said it disrupted the progress he felt the team was making.
“The Hawks are always a good team, and they had the run of play (in the first half), so we made some adjustments in the second half and I thought we came out with some pretty good intensity and we were able to get the ball further into the attacking third a lot more,” he said. “The boys really stepped up (and) until the lightning storm came I felt like we had run of play. I think we were able to outshoot them and outplay them for a little while.”
Belgrade didn’t score any goals against Bozeman last year, and the Hawks didn’t allow any goals until their ninth game of the 2021 season.
“For us to come in here and have the performance that we did and be able to put one in,” Robert Lemley said, “it was a good sign for the rest of the season.”
In the same vein, Roos said the effort of the Bozeman team — to say nothing of his own accomplishment — should bode well for the remainder of the year.
“I think it’s a really good start to the season,” he said. “I think as a team this is a good baseline, and I want to see where we go from here.”
More than anything, though, he’s glad to be healthy and back playing with his friends.
“It’s a huge weight off my chest,” Roos said. “I’ve been looking forward to this season ever since sophomore year. I started to see who some of the seniors were going to be, what the roster was going to be. We have a really good team this year, and I’m so excited.”
