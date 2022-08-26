Let the news come to you

Aidan Roos had been enjoying a promising start to his junior year.

Through just a handful of games, the Bozeman forward had one goal along with five assists as the Hawks went on a lengthy winning streak to begin the 2021 season.

Upon a visit to a doctor, though, Roos was diagnosed with myopericarditis, a heart infection that, as Roos described it, occurs when the sac around the heart gets inflamed and starts rubbing up against the heart muscle. He was shut down from physical activity for a total of six months because it would be dangerous for his heart rate to get too high.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

