Trailing 11-7 entering the third period, Christian Steele turned into the aggressor.
Instead of fighting off his back like in the first two periods, the Bozeman senior immediately went for the double leg takedown, pinning his opponent within 16 seconds. Steele said he’d noticed Blake Eatman was tiring as the match wore on and Bozeman coach Sean Dellwo told Steele to go for the quick double leg takedown with his head to the outside.
“It's amazing what happens when you listen to your coaches,” Dellwo said with a laugh.
While the final pin was straightforward, the rest of the match was far from it. Steele was nearly pinned at least twice, fighting to stay in the match throughout the first two periods. Dellwo said that’s a testament to the grit Steele wrestles with both in practice and at meets.
“We were joking in the corner, we're like, 'Maybe we should start Christian on his back because if he starts there, he sprawls so hard and he fights so hard from that position,'” Dellwo said. “He catches guys on their backs all the time. That's just the way he wrestles every single day.”
Steele picked up two wins at 120 pounds in Bozeman’s home duals against Butte and Belgrade Tuesday night, pinning Butte’s Colter Espelin in 3 minutes, 49 seconds followed by a win over Belgrade’s Eatman (fall 4:16). Both Dellwo and Steele acknowledged how much the senior’s grown this season, with Steele adding that he moves his feet more and has learned to keep going when wrestling on bottom.
He said it also helps going up against stiffer competition, such as Butte and Belgrade.
“It makes me get better by wrestling people that I can compete with,” Steele said. “It feels good to beat pretty good people during the season and it makes me feel better going into divisionals.”
Steele was one of the highlights for Bozeman Tuesday, despite the Hawks dropping both the dual against Butte (54-21) and Belgrade (54-24). Dellwo said “it’s a tough time of year,” especially with a few Hawks out sick or injured.
“That's something you've got to deal with,” Dellwo said. “I'm glad it's now and not in two weeks. That's the big thing. So hopefully everybody gets healthy here.”
At the same time, he was glad to see the Hawks tested by top teams shortly before another crosstown dual against Gallatin Thursday and the Eastern AA Divisional next week.
“Some of those younger guys that haven't gotten out on the mat and wrestled under the lights before, it gives them an opportunity to do so and that's always a good experience,” Dellwo said.
Bozeman grabbed a handful of wins in the Butte dual, with Elijah Carroll defeating Grady Winston at 126 pounds (fall 1:35), Avery Allen defeating Mason Armstrong at 145 pounds (fall 1:36) and Hudson Wiens defeating Kade Schleeman at 285 pounds (decision 3-1).
For Butte, Keegan Hunt beat Eli Frisino at 103 pounds (fall 1:47), Joey Ward beat Stetson Tripp at 113 pounds (fall 1:17), Bryton Hardesty beat Anderson Lanoye at 138 pounds (fall 5:42), Will Stepan beat Pi Taylor at 152 pounds (fall 3:59), Trey Hansen beat Jake Adams at 160 pounds (fall 2:44) and Cohen Grunhuvd beat Oliver Huntley at 205 pounds (fall 1:30).
Reid Whitlock (132 pounds), Jake Bailey (170 pounds) and Kale Schonsberg (182 pounds) also won by default.
In the Belgrade dual, Allen beat Christian Lingenfelter (fall 0:39) and Eli Frisino beat Chase Kinnaman at 103 pounds (fall 1:35). Wiens also earned a win by default.
Dellwo said it was good to see Frisino earn a win after a strong weekend at the Class AA Duals last weekend in Great Falls.
“Having him back in the lineup is huge,” Dellwo said. “It's good for morale, and I can't wait to see him compete at divisionals and state.”
For Belgrade, Nolan Brown beat Tripp at 113 pounds (fall 0:21), Mason Gutenberger beat Carroll at 126 pounds (fall 3:41), Carter Schmidt beat Lanoye at 138 pounds (fall 1:41), Hunter Rowan beat Andrew Sykes at 152 pounds (fall 0:49), Logan Linn beat Adams at 160 pounds (fall 1:00) and Ben Rodgers beat Huntley at 205 pounds (fall 1:38).
Mason Watson (132 pounds), Wallace Baldwin (170 pounds), Nash Gentry (182 pounds) also earned wins by default. Allie Murphy also beat Maddie Lewis (126 pounds) in the lone girls match of the dual.
In duals like the pair on Tuesday, Dellwo said it helps seeing his wrestlers compete against the best, even if the end result doesn’t go their way. He's hoping these matches will pay dividends when his team is back at full strength.
“We’ve got to get healthy and once we're healthy, we'll be humming going into divisionals,” Dellwo said. “So I’m looking forward to it.”
