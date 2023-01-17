As Bozeman’s Griffin Fosdal flipped Gallatin’s Cobe Binenstock onto the mat, the crowded Hawk Gym erupted. When Fosdal won by fall seconds later, the noise intensified even more.
“Having a sophomore step up like that — that's a big deal,” Bozeman head coach Sean Dellwo said. “That's good for him for the future. It's good for us as a team in the future. I couldn't be prouder of him and Hudson (Wiens), and we needed both those wins.”
Entering the final two matches of the dual, Bozeman needed two victories to clinch the win over crosstown rival Gallatin. The first came from Wiens, who defeated Aaron Clark by fall in 49 seconds. The second came from Fosdal (fall 0:30), giving the Hawks a 39-36 win Tuesday night at Bozeman High.
“That was electrifying,” Dellwo said. “The atmosphere, the crowd was great. The teams were pumped. You couldn't ask for a better atmosphere for sure.”
Gallatin head coach Nate Laslovich said the scoreboard “doesn’t always tell the whole story,” meaning that, despite the loss, he was pleased with the Raptors’ toughness throughout the dual.
“That's a really good group of kids (at Bozeman),” Laslovich said. “And for us to go compete with them and get some good wins and be right there in the match at the end, I thought it was impressive.”
The dual also served as senior night for the Hawks, with Bozeman recognizing five wrestlers: Avery Allen, Jack Montoya, Christian Steele, Dawkin Schmidt and Elijah Carroll. Dellwo said he loves how this group helped rebuild the Hawks wrestling program over the past few years through the pandemic and the schools splitting.
“It's great, and I love these guys to death,” Dellwo said. “We're going to miss them.”
The seniors also showed out in their final home dual. Montoya defeated Sam Talbot (fall 1:24) at 132 pounds, Schmidt defeated Ridge McGovern (fall 0:52) at 138 pounds and Allen defeated Evan Hansard (fall 1:06) at 152 pounds.
Carroll defeated Gallatin’s Dean Christie by a 9-6 decision at 126 pounds. In one of the more thrilling matches of the night, Christie nearly pinned Carroll with 15 seconds left in the first period. After trailing 5-0, Carroll fought back to tie the score at 5-5 at the end of the second, nearly pinning Christie in the process.
Carroll eventually took control in the third and held on for the win by decision.
“Being down five early with (Carroll's) match and then finding a way to grit it out — that's what Hawk wrestling's all about,” Dellwo said.
Bozeman’s Jake Adams also defeated Tucker McKay (fall 3:47) at 170 pounds. Adams trailed 11-3 but found a way to pin McKay with just 13 seconds left in the second period.
Gallatin picked up several wins as well. Talan Trettin defeated Stetson Tripp (fall 3:16) at 113 pounds, Isaiah Christensen defeated Steele (fall 2:22) at 120 pounds and Weston James defeated Hector Gallegos (fall 2:35) at 205 pounds. Cooper McGovern (160 pounds) and Tommy Springman (182 pounds) won by default.
Kameron Amende also defeated Bozeman’s Pi Taylor (fall 5:08), going from trailing 2-0 to up 6-2 by the end of the first period. Amende built that lead to 13-6 by the third period — partly due to three escapes — eventually pinning Taylor with 52 seconds left in the match.
“I think sometimes when there's that much noise and there's that much adrenaline and whatever else, kids get tired,” Laslovich said. “And I was impressed with Kameron because you could tell he was tired, but then he kind of fought through that and kept a good mindset. He did the little things right, adjusted a little bit and ended up doing a great job pinning (Taylor).”
Gallatin also swept both girls matches, with Trinity Bracket defeating Maddie Lewis (fall 0:18) and Ashlyn Cataldo defeating Em Williamson (fall 3:20).
With four placers at last weekend’s Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic and a win against Gallatin Tuesday, Dellwo said Bozeman is “peaking at the right time.” Wrestling their best as the team marches toward February has been the goal all season, he added.
“This is where we wanted to see that transition from us being a really solid team to being a good team and it's happening right now,” Dellwo said. “We're glad it's happening and we're going to continue to work. These guys are hungry and there's more out there.”
For Gallatin, Laslovich said it was good to see his wrestlers compete as hard as they did Tuesday, even if the dual ultimately didn’t end in the Raptors’ favor.
“None of them backed down,” Laslovich said. “We put guys in there and they went and battled. I was super proud of them for wrestling hard and fighting, especially in that environment.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.