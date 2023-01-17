Let the news come to you

As Bozeman’s Griffin Fosdal flipped Gallatin’s Cobe Binenstock onto the mat, the crowded Hawk Gym erupted. When Fosdal won by fall seconds later, the noise intensified even more.

“Having a sophomore step up like that — that's a big deal,” Bozeman head coach Sean Dellwo said. “That's good for him for the future. It's good for us as a team in the future. I couldn't be prouder of him and Hudson (Wiens), and we needed both those wins.”

Entering the final two matches of the dual, Bozeman needed two victories to clinch the win over crosstown rival Gallatin. The first came from Wiens, who defeated Aaron Clark by fall in 49 seconds. The second came from Fosdal (fall 0:30), giving the Hawks a 39-36 win Tuesday night at Bozeman High.


Braden Shaw

