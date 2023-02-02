Kaitlyn Thorn walked off the mat frustrated, resenting the fact that she didn’t perform to her standards in the season-opening match.
Despite an offseason filled with consistent progress, the Bozeman sophomore dropped the opening match of the Flathead Girls Invitational Tournament to Butte’s Mattie Stepan by an 8-5 decision. Thorn knew she could have beat Stepan without some costly mistakes.
“It was the first match of the season and I was like, ‘Oh, this is how it’s going to go? This is not good,’” Thorn said. “So I just wasn’t very happy with myself. I was like, ‘Why am I doing this sport if I’m just going to do that?’”
Bozeman coach Sean Dellwo said the loss was a “bit of a wake up call” for Thorn.
After suffering that opening defeat, Thorn calmed down and put herself “back together,” winning her next three matches to set up a rematch with Stepan in the consolation bracket. This time, Thorn convincingly won (8-1 decision), earning third place at 145 pounds.
“That’s pretty special,” Dellwo said. “It doesn’t happen very often. It’s that launching point, to have that confidence to go back in and not just beat the girl, but she really got after her in that rematch.”
Dellwo added that Thorn’s performance at the Flathead Invite helped set the tone for the rest of the season. Entering the Eastern AA Girls Divisional tournament this weekend in Belgrade, Thorn has just two losses this season: the early defeat to Stepan and a loss to Coeur d’Alene’s (Idaho) Brooklyn Anderson in the Hellgate Girls Invitational on Jan. 14.
That’s a product of a fruitful offseason and an all-in approach to wrestling — a sport that Thorn picked up just 15 months ago.
“She’s wrestled every week since November of 2021,” Dellwo said. “And you put that much wrestling in, that determination, that grit, that’s something to hang your hat on.”
Joining the wrestling team was a bit of a surprise to Thorn. After growing up a gymnast, Thorn was encouraged by both Dellwo and her mother to try out wrestling due to her strong build. Thorn said she was already thinking about giving up gymnastics and made a “last minute decision” to wrestle as a freshman.
That led to a learning curve. When Thorn showed up to the first day of practice in Nike running shoes, she had to scramble to find proper wrestling shoes with the help of Bozeman junior Gena Pannell.
“I’ve been wrestling a little bit longer than her so I knew what was going on,” Pannell said. “So it was just kind of getting her incorporated into the program. As soon as she figured out what she needed, she started thriving.”
Thorn said she “wasn’t prepared at all” for wrestling initially. But she credits then-senior Matteah Jones, Pannell and the rest of her teammates for embracing her early on.
Thorn showed promise throughout her freshman season, including a 2-2 showing at the 2022 Class AA meet.
Thorn has trouble recalling specific matches at times — “I walk off the mat and I have high adrenaline,” she said — but her final match at state against Billings West’s Bella Hernandez does stick out. Hernandez — who placed fifth at state last season — defeated Thorn in the 126-pound consolation bracket by fall in 3 minutes, 47 seconds.
Competing at state as a freshman was a massive deal for Thorn, especially being in a packed First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
“Just getting used to those big tournaments, the amount of mats and the environment was crazy,” Thorn said. “Getting matches against really good girls was also very good for me just so I could get the feel of what it feels like to wrestle girls that are better than me.”
It helped motivate her for the offseason. Six weeks after state, Thorn competed alongside 2,400 wrestlers at the Montana Open in Billings and over 6,000 total wrestlers at USA Wrestling nationals in Fargo, North Dakota. Thorn also went with Pannell to at least five camps across the state — including Great Falls, Sidney and Bozeman — during the summer.
“She’s always pushing to be tougher than the other girls,” Pannell said. “To be like, ‘Hey, I know the other girls aren’t going to be in the weight room in the morning before practice, so let’s go do it. Let’s be one step ahead of everybody else in the state.’”
There was a feeling Thorn would be special based off the athleticism and power shown during her freshman season, Dellwo said, along with her fearlessness while wrestling against any of her teammates in practice — girls or boys. Thorn said it’s helped moving up weight classes, from 126 pounds to 145 pounds, after losing muscle mass throughout last season.
“I just feel stronger when I’m wrestling,” Thorn said.
The sophomore has also developed into a leader for the Hawks. Pannell said Thorn is the “best kind of person you can meet,” and pushes her teammates to be at their best on and off the mat.
Thorn and Pannell have also made a concerted effort to create an inclusive girls program, such as buying hot pink knee pads to show “we can embrace our feminine side but still be badass wrestlers,” Pannell said.
“And so Kaitlyn has specifically worked a lot on becoming a femininely strong person where she can be female and be cute, but also step on a mat and suddenly take people out,” Pannell added.
She’s done plenty of that this season, winning both the CMR Holiday Classic on Dec. 17 and the Tom LeProwse Invitational on Jan. 7. Thorn also placed third at the Flathead Invite and the Hellgate Girls Invitational this season.
Thorn defeated Billings Senior’s Paige Gershmel (7-3 decision) to win the Holiday Classic, a match Pannell called “our biggest moment” as a program.
“Those were my first two times winning a tournament,” Thorn said. “It felt great just knowing that I worked very hard over the past year for this and it obviously shows.”
The Hawks hope that work continues to show over the next two weeks at the divisional tournament and at state. This weekend will mark the first girls wrestling divisional tournaments in Montana, a sign of the rapid growth of the sport across the state.
“What we’re trying to do is expand on what we have right now and grow the sport in general,” Dellwo said. “So we’re giving women’s wrestling its due. They deserve a divisional tournament. They deserve a state tournament. They deserve everything that we’re trying to provide them and more. It’s going to be great for the sports in general.”
Thorn will hope to continue being at the forefront of girls wrestling in Montana. Over the past 15 months, Thorn said she’s continued to push herself harder, reminding herself that the pain is temporary.
And despite some bumps in the road, Thorn has developed a love for both her teammates and this sport.
“The thing that I see out of her is she’s a very loving, caring individual, off the mat,” Dellwo said. “Very bubbly personality. But she steps on that mat and you see the competitor, just the transition in her face. And you know, OK, it’s game time. It’s time to go wrestle and she is all about doing the best she can.”
