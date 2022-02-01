They don’t happen often, but Bozeman junior Avery Allen — a two-time Class AA state champion — said the few losses he has suffered have provided some of his most valuable teachings as a wrestler.
One that sticks out is from his freshman year. Allen faced off against Fergus’ Cooper Birdwell — undefeated at the time in his high school career — in the Great Falls CMR Holiday Classic. Despite a near-decisive takedown in overtime, Allen fell to Birdwell, who would go on to wrestle at Oklahoma State.
“Losing to him helped me out in a few ways,” Allen said. “Learning (to have more) confidence, to wrestle calmer.
“I’ve learned a lot from when I was younger — losing and thinking about that stuff. So that helps translate to going to a match and knowing what it’s going to be like. To lose and just going back to work after it happens.”
Allen won his other five matches by pin that day, yet the loss to Birdwell made the bigger impact on his season and, arguably, his career thus far.
“He had a couple of losses his freshman year, and I think it changed him for the rest of his high school career,” Bozeman head coach Sean Dellwo said. “And they were against some of the toughest kids in Montana. But he battled back, and those are his only two losses.”
Since then, Allen has won two state titles. The first was at 132 pounds freshman year.
“Freshman year was awesome to get that one out of the way just because you’re the youngest guy out of everybody,” Allen said. “It was a great team, it was a good year. I had tough competitors too, which is always fun.”
The second was at 145 pounds his sophomore year, when he went undefeated. Even if it came in atypical fashion — the state tournament was held at Kalispell Flathead High instead of its usual location of Billings — Allen still rose to the occasion.
“He had one of the best tournaments I’ve ever seen a kid wrestle,” Dellwo said. “The thing is, he just has that ability to go to the next level. The higher the stakes, the better he wrestles, the harder he’s going to work.
“And that was kind of the epitome: you have the best tournament we wrestle in all year, and he goes and he pins his way through it.”
And if Allen has any say in it, he’s not done yet. He is again undefeated and the top-ranked Class AA wrestler at 152 pounds this season.
“I’m only halfway there,” Allen said. “I’ve got two more (state titles) to go to accomplish what I wanted to.”
Part of that is wanting to match Bozeman grad Leif Schroeder — a role model for Allen — who now wrestles at Iowa and won his fourth and final state title alongside Allen in 2020. But it’s also a testament to the work put in since Allen started wrestling at just 4 years old.
“I knew from all the training I did as a kid that (winning a state title) would happen eventually,” Allen said. “You just keep working. That’s what I’ve always wanted to happen.”
That means going to out-of-state tournaments like the USAW High School National Recruiting Showcase in Iowa, where Allen placed third in 2021 at 145 pounds. He also plays football to help stay in shape, and continues putting in more work in the wrestling room with his teammates.
“I mean, (the mantra is) always work hard,” Allen said. “That’s what’s going to be the best thing. There’s still so much to learn.”
But still, winning two state titles before your junior year is a rare feat. And if it does happen, the hope is that you don’t peak too early, Dellwo said.
“But with him, no, he’s hungry,” Dellwo said. “He’s going to national tournaments and placing. He’s doing all those things in the offseason that you need to do to get better. So I think it’s driven him (to this point) and we’re pretty excited about the fact that he’s going for his third (state title).”
Allen’s work ethic doesn’t go unnoticed by his teammates either. His daily practice partner Gavin Millard — a Bozeman senior who transferred from North Carolina — said Allen takes the work seriously, but not to the detriment of the team.
“He’s a guy who encourages (others),” Millard said. “He goes up to guys, encourages them, tells them what they’re doing well.”
The early success of Allen has also set a benchmark for other wrestlers coming up in the Bozeman program.
“He’s definitely a guy kids look up to because he’s super good,” Millard said. “So it’s definitely somebody I would (want to) compare myself to. And I know the younger guys do too, like, ‘I want to be like Avery Allen someday down the road.’”
For Allen, the next steps in his journey to four are clear — the Eastern AA Divisional tournament on Friday and Saturday at Bozeman High, and the state tournament the following weekend in Billings. Both Allen and Dellwo like to take it one match at a time, but it would be easy to look ahead.
It would also be easy to feel some added pressure to continue performing at the highest level.
“But it’s the same thing, just another wrestling match,” Allen said. “I’ve been doing it my whole life so I can’t think any differently. Yeah, (pressure) is always there, but you can’t let it take over. That’s how losses happen. You’ve just got to stick to your training and you’ll be good.”