Bozeman and Gallatin emerged from the Southern AA Divisional on Friday in Helena with a combined three champions and a large contingent heading to next week’s Class AA meet in Missoula.
The Hawks will be represented by three singles players and four pairs of doubles teams, and the Raptors will send three doubles teams.
Hawks junior Meg McCarty beat teammate Izabel Barr 6-1, 6-0 late on Thursday in the girls singles semifinals to secure a berth at state, where she will defend her title from last year. In Friday’s final, McCarty won 6-0, 6-0 against Qayl Kujala of Helena High.
On the consolation side of the bracket, Barr beat Gallatin’s Makayla Otey in the consolation semifinals to earn a trip to state. Bozeman’s Bella Raecke, who lost to Kujala in the semifinals on Thursday evening, lost a third-set tiebreaker after winning the second set against Helena’s Keaton Normandy in the consolation semifinals on Friday. Barr then beat Normandy 6-2, 6-0 in the consolation final to claim third place.
Bozeman’s Hailey Buss and Nora Schrank won twice Friday to place first in the girls doubles bracket as the top seed. They started with a 6-0, 6-1 win over fourth-seeded Miranda Sheafor and Abby Wiles of Helena Capital. In the final, they won 6-2, 6-1 over Gallatin’s Olivia Mansour and Sophia Mansour, the No. 2 seed. Both pairings advance to the state meet.
To reach Friday’s final, the sisters from Gallatin won 6-3, 6-2 over a team from Capital. Raptors teammates Molly O’Connor and Aydan Paul also earned a berth to state by placing fourth in the bracket.
In boys singles, Bozeman’s Blake Phillippi won 6-3, 7-6(8) Thursday evening against Gallatin’s Braeden Butler to advance to Friday’s final and secure a spot at state. On Friday, he lost 6-4, 6-2 to Capital’s Ryan Ashley.
Bozeman’s Gabe Vicens, who won two consolation matches on Thursday, lost 6-2, 6-2 in the consolation semifinals on Friday to Will Johnson of Helena.
Gallatin’s Butler later lost to Johnson in the consolation semifinals, ending his season. Bozeman’s Pau Casas also lost in the consolation semifinals.
In boys doubles, Gallatin’s top-seeded pairing of Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff — the defending Class AA boys doubles champions — beat two Bozeman teams on the way to first place. They started with a 6-0, 6-2 win over brothers T.J. and Oliver Ward in the semifinals and followed later with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Nate Brooks and Joe Monson.
To reach the final in boys doubles, Brooks and Monson had to knock off teammates Luke Raynovich and Owen Sanford, the No. 2-seeded pairing, 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals. On the consolation side of the bracket, Raynovich and Sanford stayed alive by beating Gallatin brothers Graham and Jonas Overton 6-3, 7-5. Similarly, the Wards defeated a team from Helena 6-4, 6-4. Both Bozeman duos advanced to the state meet by reaching the consolation final, but Raynovich and Sanford claimed third place.