Bozeman volleyball sweeps Gallatin to win season series By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 28, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Bozeman's Bria Isley tips the ball over to Gallatin on Thursday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Jenavieve Lynch goes up for a spike against Gallatin on Thursday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin's Abbie Tietz and Molly O'Connor both go for the ball against Bozeman on Thursday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin's Keaton Lynn and Addie Swanson go up for a block against Bozeman on Thursday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In the second crosstown match of the year, Bozeman didn’t need its typical first-set warmup.From the time setter Clara Fox registered a service ace on the first point of the evening, it was clear the Hawks hoped to work quickly.Bozeman earned a home sweep of Gallatin on Thursday, winning by set scores of 25-19, 25-13, 25-20. “We’ve been looking forward to this the whole year,” Bozeman senior libero Kira Tedesco said. “Last time the first set didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but we knew if we started out strong and we just kept that energy we could beat them in three.”With the win, Bozeman swept the season series. The Hawks won in four sets at Gallatin last month. The win also evened the all-time series at 2-2 after the Raptors won both meetings last year.Tedesco and Jenavieve Lynch were honored prior to the match as the team’s only seniors. They said the win felt sweeter knowing Gallatin was on the other side.“I think we’ve kind of built up a rivalry this year,” Lynch said, “and I think it’s super cool to play against girls that we used to play with and were on our team just two years ago.”Bozeman will enter next week’s divisional tournament in Billings as the Eastern AA’s No. 3 seed. Gallatin enters as the No. 4 seed. They will each have to place in the top four again to advance to the state tournament, held Nov. 11-13 at Montana State.The Hawks (20-4, 10-4 Eastern AA) ended the regular season on a four-match winning streak.“I think we’re peaking at the right time,” head coach Jeni Anderson said.The Hawks started strong against the Raptors, with Fox’s ace spurring a 7-1 start that forced a Gallatin (14-10, 8-6) timeout. Bozeman went ahead by as many as nine points, at 13-4, before the Raptors started a run of their own. A 13-3 blitz tied the game at 17, but Bozeman went ahead for good by winning the next point. Carissa Stratman and Kacelyn Kinney combined on a block to earn the final point.Bozeman was challenged in the first set but ultimately won it, as compared to when it lost the opener against Gallatin in September.“We always joke about the first set being our practice set and using it to get into the swing of things,” Tedesco said, “but the last couple matches have been really good. We just want to always come out strong. We know we can do it in the end.”The Hawks carried that mindset into the middle set, where an 8-1 run established the tone. Bozeman reached 20 points before Gallatin reached 10 and eventually won the set by 12.A Raptors hitting error and a Lynch kill served as the final two points of the set.“We struggled stopping their offense. Their offense just powered through our block,” Raptors head coach Ashley Obstar said. “And then a lot of unforced errors on our part didn’t help either.”The third set was the closest, as the teams were deadlocked seven times. Gallatin broke the 13-13 tie with a 4-0 run to take its biggest lead of the evening, but Bozeman won the next four to tie it again. The Hawks went ahead for good after an Avery Burkhart kill made the score 21-20. A pair of Raptors errors sealed their fate at the end.Stratman and Bria Isley each tallied 10 kills for Bozeman. Lynch followed with seven kills and supplied 10 digs. Fox had two aces, 11 digs and 25 assists. Kinney led the Hawks with four blocks, Isley had three and Stratman had two.Ryann Eddins led Gallatin with six kills, while Cadence Lundgren and Keaton Lynn each tallied four. Lundgren also led the team with five blocks. Addie Swanson had 16 assists, and Molly O’Connor led with 14 digs.Gallatin split its final four matches of the regular season. Obstar is hopeful the team remains aggressive but cuts down on errors in the divisional tournament.“They’ve been really positive and encouraging toward each other,” she said. “I feel like they believe in each other as teammates and know the girl to their right or their left is going to have their backs and get the ball up. That’s been really good to see.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Clara Fox Gallatin Sport Volleyball Carissa Stratman Bria Isley Kira Tedesco Kill Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets