With only a slim margin of error, Carissa Stratman knew she needed to powerfully attack on her final kill attempt Tuesday night.After the Bozeman outside hitter saw the ball fall to Gallatin High's gymnasium floor for the winning point, she swung her fist and looked to her teammates. All of the Hawks, and their supporters in the stands behind them, were shouting in jubilation.“I was just happy,” she said with a smile. “It’s amazing.” Stratman’s kill finished off a 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20 Hawks win at Gallatin. This was Bozeman’s first victory over its in-town rival.Stratman had heard throughout the offseason from Gallatin players she knew about how the Raptors won both crosstown contests a season ago. She described it as fun bantering. Still, it motivated the Hawks.“It lights a fire,” she said.Stratman totaled a match-high 13 kills as the Hawks improved their record to 11-2 and 5-2 in Eastern AA play. Bozeman head coach Jeni Anderson was impressed by her team’s focus in a raucous gym.“That’s huge,” she said. “I don’t know how they do it, but they were hungry and focused and ready to make this happen. Many of the Hawks and Raptors play club volleyball together, Anderson noted. She's even coached some of Gallatin's players, including senior libero Molly O'Connor. Anderson complimented O'Connor, who finished with 11 digs, for making "incredible" plays."Typically we try to be really focused on our side, what's happening with us, our chemistry and communication," Anderson said. "There's no hiding that this is a big deal for all of them." Gallatin senior Ryann Eddins said the Raptors (8-7, 4-3) were determined to win. Last year provided some confidence, but they also recognized this year's teams are different."We just really want to prove ourselves every game against them," she said.The environment matched the players' intensity. The cheers from each part of the gymnasium were earsplitting.The noise never subsided until the match concluded. Stratman said it was the loudest gym the Hawks have played in. Eddins added it provided the Raptors additional energy."Just having a crosstown rival is really fun and good for the girls, both sides, to really show their grit," Gallatin head coach Ashley Obstar, who was Bozeman's head coach until 2020, said. "It really tests their focus in this environment. It's really good for them. Even though we wished it turned out differently, this was a great game." After trailing by five points midway through the first set, the Raptors outscored the Hawks 5-1 to close it out and begin the match with momentum. Eddins said the Raptors played cohesively."We had really high hopes tonight and really wanted to go out there and win," Eddins said. "We were in a good headspace, but it didn't turn out our way."This is the third consecutive match the Hawks have won after losing the first set. Anderson believes the Hawks often become smarter as matches go on. She pointed to Jenavieve Lynch's intelligent shot selections as the contest unfolded.Lynch finished with 11 kills and led the team with 11 digs and five aces. Clara Fox facilitated the offense with 36 assists."Apparently the girls have their process, and if this is the way they want to roll, that's fine. I can't figure it out," Anderson said of Bozeman losing opening sets. "If they're going to keep rolling through those first three sets and play really well and keep getting better every set, then I don't really care." Stratman felt the Hawks were rattled and scrambled to keep up early on. But that wasn't the case in the second and third sets.The second was tied at least six times, but the Hawks ended it with a 4-1 run. They then steadily built up leads in the next two sets to close the match out."Once we get past (the first set), we believe in ourselves and have that confidence," Stratman said. "I think that's when we execute." Eddins paced the Raptors with 12 kills and chipped in 10 digs. Addie Swanson recorded 28 assists.Eddins said the Raptors were disappointed, but Obstar believes Gallatin can fix its errors for the future."Remember this feeling," Eddins recalled her teammates saying, "and we'll get them next time."Stratman said the Hawks will gain confidence after this match. Anderson hopes they start sweeping their opponents, but she doesn't mind the final score as long as they triumph."I love that they have so much passion," Anderson said. "We'll get there." 