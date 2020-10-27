As soon as Jeni Anderson presented the idea to her team, Bozeman’s volleyball players immediately embraced it.
When the team first considered raising mental health awareness, Anderson wanted to make sure the team was fully on board. So the Hawks’ head coach brought it up a few more times during team meetings.
There was never any opposition.
“The speed at which they were like, ‘Heck yeah, let’s do it,’ stood out to me,” Anderson said.
Bozeman’s players have raised $1,940 for the Bozeman Help Center and hope to raise more. They’ve told friends and family about mental health and planned to dedicate their game Tuesday night against Gallatin to spreading more awareness.
“The reason why we’re doing this is just because with Covid going on, it’s so important to spread awareness,” senior Karly Stromberg said. “Suicide has increased with these times and it’s just really important to get people knowing about it.”
The team is raising money for the Run For Your Life 5k race, which benefits the help center and is taking place virtually this year. Players planned to wear green ribbons on their sneakers and masks with a green ribbon logo Tuesday to bring attention to their cause.
Since the pandemic hit Montana, the help center said it has has seen a 52% increase in the need for its services. The center’s suicide crisis and resource line is available 24 hours, 365 days a year. It serves 13 counties in southwest Montana. The state ranks among those with the highest rates of suicide in the country. A $20 donation equates to 30 minutes of suicide prevention and crisis hotline service.
“We’ve all got all the statistics memorized to be able to go up to anybody and be like, ‘Hey, would you mind supporting this group for us?’” senior Izzy Isley said.
Anderson, a psychotherapist, has dealt with issues relating to mental health like trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder in her career for more than 12 years.
In previous seasons, the Hawks have raised awareness for breast cancer and dedicated a game to the cause by wearing pink jerseys. But this year, given the situation around the pandemic, they chose something different.
Anderson and her players agreed breast cancer remains an important topic, but they considered the pressing needs locally.
“When I looked at the stats for mental health right now, suicide risk, all of that stuff early in the season, to me it was like, ‘OK, we got to find a way to help our community,’” Anderson said.
As the team learned about mental health, teammates began practicing techniques with each other. Senior Kamryn Larson said they often check in with each other to see how they’re doing mentally.
Stromberg added that mental health isn’t something she thought much about until recently. But as she’s thought more and more about what the team is doing, she’s realized how many people are affected.
Anderson pointed out how some of the stigma surrounding mental health has to do with not being able to physically see how it affects someone.
“With Covid, everyone’s going through stuff,” Larson said, “and you don’t always know what everyone’s going through. It’s just an important cause.”
Anderson credited the team’s eight seniors for supporting younger players. She believes teammates’ openness with each other has helped them navigate the challenging season.
At any point, Isley said, the season could be altered because of the pandemic. Players are aware of the uncertainty so they’re trying to cherish what they can.
“We definitely focus on being really grateful for every game and every practice,” Isley said. “Just every day that we get together, because we know how fragile it is.”
Help Center donations can be made at https://runsignup.com/BHSvolleyball. The Help Center’s phone number is 406-586-3333 or 211.
