Bozeman volleyball hangs with Great Falls CMR but loses in 4 sets By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 14, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Bozeman's Clara Fox dives for the ball during a match against Great Falls CMR on Thursday night at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Jenavieve Lynch prepares to spike the ball against Great Falls CMR on Thursday night at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Bria Isley (left) and Carissa Stratman go up for a block against Great Falls CMR on Thursday night at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Carissa Stratman goes up for a spike during a match against Great Falls CMR on Thursday night at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Great Falls CMR has yet to lose a match yet this season, and that remained true following Thursday’s meeting at Bozeman.But the Hawks did become just the third team this year to win a set against the Rustlers.With four games remaining in the regular season, Bozeman head coach Jeni Anderson said the team will benefit from the experience of taking a set from undefeated CMR. The Rustlers won by set scores of 25-10, 23-25, 25-12, 25-18. “They have a lot to be proud of,” Anderson said. “I think the team can do anything they put their minds to. We’re full of fire and grit, but we have to reduce our errors. That’s the main thing we need to focus on moving forward.”Bozeman’s victory in the second set came after a lopsided defeat in the first.“They were angry at their performance,” Anderson said.The Rustlers (20-0, 10-0 Eastern AA) opened at 14-7 lead and then won the next eight points to fully take control of the opening set.In the second, CMR built another early lead at 9-4. Bozeman (16-4, 6-4) narrowed the margin with the help of a pair of Bria Isley service aces. The Hawks eventually tied it at 9-9, but both teams had trouble seizing momentum from there. Bozeman went ahead for good at 23-22 following a block by Avery Burkhart and Jenavieve Lynch. Lynch finished with a team-best three blocks. “We played really well together for that one set,” said Isley, who also had seven kills and a block. “We pushed hard and had a lot of fire in us because we wanted to beat them.”Only Gallatin and Billings West have also managed to win a set against the Rustlers. CMR’s dominance returned in the third, though. The teams were tied 6-6 before the visitors won the next seven points for a 13-6 edge. CMR continued adding from there before winning the set by 13.For the first 20 points of the fourth set, each team won 10. CMR then pieced together a 10-3 run to take control once again.Lauren Lindseth led CMR with 21 kills, and Lexi Thornton followed with 12. They both tallied two blocks. Tennisen Hiller finished with 42 assists.“They don’t make any mistakes,” Anderson said. “We can’t discount their hitters. They make really great plays, and they swing smart.”The Hawks had a match rescheduled to Monday earlier this week. After coming back from two sets down against Billings Senior, Bozeman won in five sets and then got stuck in Livingston because of the snowfall. The team didn’t make it back to town until noon on Tuesday.“We had a bizarre week,” Anderson said.Still, she was glad to see a strong performance against one of the state’s best just two days later.“I think the mental energy it takes for a game like this is pretty substantial,” Anderson said.Lynch had 10 kills for Bozeman, and Carissa Stratman had a team-high 12. Clara Fox posted a double-double with 30 assists and 16 digs. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Cmr Jeni Anderson Sport Team Set Third Team Hawk Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets