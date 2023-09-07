A one- or two-point lead was never quite enough.
Late in the second set on Thursday, that’s about all Bozeman could manage against Billings West. The Golden Bears were always within striking distance.
The Hawks twice faced set point but squandered the opportunity to take the game. The more experienced visitors from West cut into that slim lead and eventually claimed the set, setting themselves on the right path for a sweep in the Hawks’ gym.
West won by set scores of 25-10, 26-24, 25-17.
That middle set was the crucial one and might as well have been the deciding one. From the start, the game flowed better for Bozeman than the opening set. But as it neared the end, that cohesion began to dissipate.
A kill from Keegan Gibbons put Bozeman ahead 24-22, one point away from a tied match. West won the next point, and a Hawks attack error tied the set. Serves from West’s Sydney Pierce were not handled well on Bozeman’s side, giving the game to the Bears.
“We were up (a few) points, and we let them get back that serve,” Hawks junior Morgan Jones said. “Sydney Pierce, she has an amazing serve. She aced us a couple of times. At the end of the day, we just didn’t push hard enough. I feel like we could have worked harder together.”
It was the end of a long week for the Hawks. After winning four matches on Saturday at the AA Invite in Great Falls, they went to five sets and won at Billings Skyview on Tuesday and returned to Bozeman at 1 a.m. Wednesday.
“But you’ve got to show up,” Bozeman head coach Devin Dynan said. “It doesn’t matter.”
The loss aside, Dynan said it was a valuable learning experience for her team to play West so early in the season.
“Any time you play a team that’s that solid and doesn’t make mistakes, you’re going to find some holes and some things to work on and fix,” she said. “I didn’t see anything we can’t fix, so that’s really encouraging.”
West opened the match seemingly already in a groove, building a 9-3 lead early. After a Bears serving error made it 10-5 a short time later, they responded by winning the next nine points for a 19-5 advantage. Bozeman received kills from Nula Anderson and Lauren Fox to get within 20-8, but a stretch of three consecutive attack errors made it easier for West to close it out.
“We just made too many mistakes,” Dynan said. “If you want to win against them, you can’t do that.”
The second set began on a more promising note for Bozeman, with Anderson and Jones combining for a block. Anderson then had a kill for a 2-0 lead. Throughout the set, Bozeman never led by more than two points, and when West led it was never by more than three.
After being tied at 21, Jones had a kill and Emily Burke served for an ace, making it 23-21. West won the next point to stay within one, but Gibbons gave the Hawks their 24th point. The Bears closed on a 4-0 run — a veteran team made up of eight seniors doing what experienced teams are supposed to do.
On the other side of the net, Bozeman’s team is really junior-heavy, but most players were on the JV a year ago and are now playing in bigger roles.
“They’re all fully capable. They’re all amazing athletes and volleyball players, but it’s definitely different playing in a varsity game,” Dynan said. “You’ve got bigger crowds, more noise, more things going on and obviously better volleyball, but I don’t think it’s going to take long until they get there. I know they can put games away.”
West never trailed in the third set, leading 4-1 through the first five points and 11-4 not long after. Bozeman narrowed that lead, trailing 13-11 at one juncture, but was unable to come all the way back.
The match serves as Bozeman’s first loss of the season and doesn’t fully undo the team’s progress from the first few weeks of the season.
“We do a lot of team bonding together so we can build our chemistry so we can work together as a unit,” Jones said. “The game on Tuesday against Skyview was rough. They beat us in the first two sets, but at the end we went back to our basics from our training. … We didn’t apply that today.”
The season’s a long way from being over, so there is still time for Bozeman to correct what went awry on Thursday.
“Obviously we have some really talented kids on the team,” Dynan said, “so I think it’s just a matter of building some trust and putting it all together, and I think that at the end of October, beginning of November, we look like a different team.”
