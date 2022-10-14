Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Bozeman's volleyball team was swept by Billings Senior on Thursday by set scores of 16-25, 16-25, 19-25.
Bria Isley led the Hawks with 13 kills while Morgan Jones and Carissa Stratman each added four. Stratman also had 12 digs and two assists, and Jones added one block.
Clara Fox tallied 18 assists, 12 digs and two of the team's five aces. Morgan Kimmel had 12 digs, and Avery Burkhart registered one block.
Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff.
