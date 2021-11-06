Bozeman volleyball ends Gallatin's season, earns state berth By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Nov 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Bozeman’s Otylia Clements reaches for a dig on Saturday against Billings Senior. Todd Kinney/Contributed Bozeman’s Carissa Stratman spikes the ball against Billings Senior on Saturday. Todd Kinney/Contributed Bozeman's Kira Tedesco passes the ball against Billings Senior on Saturday. Todd Kinney/Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman won twice on Saturday at the Eastern AA Divisional in Billings. In doing so, the Hawks eliminated crosstown rival Gallatin and secured a spot in the upcoming Class AA tournament.After falling to Billings West in the tournament’s semifinals Friday, Bozeman won a loser-out game against Gallatin Saturday morning by set scores of 25-22, 25-20, 15-25, 25-23. That victory secured a spot at the state tournament, which begins Thursday at Montana State.In the afternoon, the Hawks defeated Billings Senior in four sets to secure the Eastern AA’s third seed next week. “These girls are playing really, really well,” Hawks head coach Jeni Anderson said. “They’re sustaining their energy really well. These were two tough matches today, and they had to stay physically tough and mentally tough and they did a great job today.”The Hawks won both of the regular season meetings with Gallatin this year, most recently sweeping the Raptors on Oct. 28. Saturday presented a new challenge, as the Raptors had greater success operating in their offense.“Gallatin played the best I’ve seen them play all season,” Anderson said. “They were passing really well, their offense was working really well and their block was on point today.”Gallatin’s hitters kept Bozeman’s defense busy, as the Hawks racked up 69 digs. Kira Tedesco led that effort with 18, followed by Jenavieve Lynch with 15 and Bria Isley with 12.Lynch led Bozeman with 15 kills. Carissa Stratman added 10, and Isley supplied nine. The Hawks were also strong at the net, posting 15 blocks. Avery Burkhard led with five, Isley had four and Stratman and Lynch each contributed three.In the loss, Gallatin’s Keaton Lynn and Ryann Eddins each had 10 kills. Taylor Speake added seven kills to go with 10 digs. Addie Swanson had 29 assists, while Cadence Lundgren and Makyah Albrecht each supplied four blocks.With the spot at state secured, Anderson said the team felt a sense of “exhilaration” but also wanted to make sure it took care of business against the Broncs as well.“We wanted to get really good reps going into state,” Anderson said. The match against Senior mimicked the Gallatin contest in that Bozeman won the first two sets before dropping the third and rebounding in the fourth.“It felt really similar, that third set against Senior,” Anderson said. “A little bit of a lull in focus and energy, and they found a way to dig deep and get it back for that fourth set.”Set scores were 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17.Stratman posted another double-double with 12 kills and 21 digs while adding four blocks. Isley tallied 14 kills, Lynch had seven kills and 18 digs and Fox had 36 assists and five aces.“Carissa was solid all weekend long. Her block really came on today, and that was fun to see,” Anderson said. “Clara, obviously, we can’t do anything without our setter. Our passing was not as consistent as we’d like to be, (Friday) especially, so Clara had to work really, really hard and found a rhythm regardless of what was happening with the passing.”Bozeman had another 12 blocks and 15 aces against Senior.“They weren’t laying off because the game was tight,” Anderson said of the team’s serving. “They were playing really aggressive in every aspect of the game.”With the win, Bozeman added an extra week to its season. The Hawks will open the Class AA tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday against Kalispell Flathead, the Western AA’s second seed, at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.After the COVID-19 pandemic created a truncated state tournament last year, Bozeman was only afforded one loss before ending its season. With a return to the normal format, Bozeman is guaranteed at least two matches this year."We're going to soak up every bit of volleyball this season," Anderson said. Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.