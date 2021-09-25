Bozeman volleyball earns win at Billings Skyview By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 25, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After dropping the first set in a victory earlier this week, Bozeman lost in the first set on Saturday. But the Hawks, once again, battled for a win.Bozeman secured a 15-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 win at Billings Skyview. This victory gave the Hawks a 10-2 record overall and a 4-2 mark in Eastern AA play. Carissa Stratman led the Hawks with 13 kills and 17 digs to go with 1.5 blocks. Jenavieve Lynch paced Bozeman with six aces and added 10 kills and 13 digs. Clara Fox totaled 39 assists to go with two aces. Bria Isley recorded three blocks and eight kills. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kill Bozeman Dig Sport Volleyball Billings Skyview Hawk Jenavieve Lynch Carissa Stratman ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets