After dropping the first set in a victory earlier this week, Bozeman lost in the first set on Saturday. But the Hawks, once again, battled for a win.

Bozeman secured a 15-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 win at Billings Skyview. This victory gave the Hawks a 10-2 record overall and a 4-2 mark in Eastern AA play.

Carissa Stratman led the Hawks with 13 kills and 17 digs to go with 1.5 blocks. Jenavieve Lynch paced Bozeman with six aces and added 10 kills and 13 digs. Clara Fox totaled 39 assists to go with two aces. Bria Isley recorded three blocks and eight kills.

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.

