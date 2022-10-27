Beyond bragging rights, of course, Thursday’s crosstown match was merely to decide the order of the fourth and fifth seeds at next week’s Eastern AA Divisional.
Thanks to Bozeman’s five-set win in Gallatin’s gymnasium, it is likely that a coin flip will appoint the higher seed if some tiebreaker doesn’t do it first after the teams split their regular season series.
Regardless of the order, the Hawks and Raptors are aware of their pending rematch next Thursday in the opening round of the tournament. It’s better to enter the postseason with a little bit of momentum, though, and Bozeman earned that with a come-from-behind 25-27, 25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 15-10 win.
“It really gives us confidence to be able to go into that (tournament) and play as hard as we can and know we can win,” Hawks junior Bria Isley said. “Our ability to fight proves to them, ‘Watch out, we’re coming.’”
As a five-set match would indicate, it was fairly close throughout but especially in the decisive set. The Raptors held a pair of two-point leads, at 3-1 and 7-5, but they could extend it no further. Kills by Morgan Jones and Isley tied the set at 7-7, and a Gallatin attack error put the Hawks (16-8, 7-7 Eastern AA) ahead for good. A kill from Bozeman’s Carissa Stratman and another Raptors attack error were the final two points of the match.
“This felt really good, like we’re hitting our stride finally at this point in the season,” Hawks head coach Jeni Anderson said. “That’s where we want to be.”
The match did not begin all that well for Bozeman, as the Hawks were one point away from victory in the first set before letting it slip away. A service error followed by a net violation gave the Raptors (17-7, 7-7) the win.
“At a certain point we have a tendency to get a little bit timid when we actually have to get more aggressive,” Anderson said. “Almost always it’s when our passing breaks down.”
The Hawks bounced back well, though, by winning the second. They built a 5-0 lead following four Gallatin attack errors and a double touch violation. That lead swelled to 7-0 after a Stratman kill and an Otylia Clements ace. Bozeman’s greatest lead was nine before Gallatin narrowed it near the end. The Raptors got within 22-18 but no closer.
Gallatin responded in kind, leading the whole way in the third set en route to a 2-1 advantage. The Raptors opened with six straight points, a sequence that included kills from Avery Moen, Cadence Lundgren, Karsen Breeding and Jaeli Jenkins along with an ace from Emma Hardman.
The home team could not sustain that momentum, though, and let Bozeman take control of the fourth set. The teams were tied 9-9 after the first 18 points of the game, and a Stratman kill sparked a 16-5 run for the Hawks to end the set.
“We have to be better at serving,” Raptors head coach Erika Gustavsen said. “We gave up a lot of points on serves. In close games against good teams, you can’t give up that many points.”
The Raptors had 11 aces, including a team-leading three from Hardman, but faltered several other times.
The Hawks finished with five aces: two from Isley, two from Clara Fox and one from Stratman. Stratman led the team with 17 kills to go with 10 digs. Isley and Kacelyn Kinney each had eight kills. Isley also added one assist and two blocks.
Bozeman’s Avery Burkhart tallied 4.5 blocks. Morgan Kimmel collected 11 digs, while Clements had nine. Fox had 36 assists.
Hardman had 40 assists to go with two blocks. Breeding and Jenkins led the Raptors with 19 and 13 kills, respectively. Breeding added two blocks, and Jenkins had 14 digs on her senior night. Lundgren had four blocks.
The teams will now reset and prepare to meet again next Thursday in Great Falls. The teams have the tremendous misfortune of playing in the more competitive of the two conferences, as the East is headlined by Billings West, Billings Senior and Great Falls CMR. The loser of Bozeman and Gallatin’s third match of the season will have a much tougher path to the state tournament with those three powerhouses at the top of the conference.
“We have to know our abilities in that we took CMR to five, we almost beat them. We took West to five, we almost beat them,” Isley said. “We know we have the ability. We just have to be able to bring it out. We know that we’re there. We just have to keep that mentality.”
Gustavsen expects her team to bounce back appropriately at the divisional as well.
“We’ve come a really long way. I feel like everybody is doing their job and doing it well, and they’re battling,” she said. “I’m really confident in our girls and our team, and I know we’ll be ready to go and we’ll make plays when we need to at the divisional tournament.”
