Beyond bragging rights, of course, Thursday’s crosstown match was merely to decide the order of the fourth and fifth seeds at next week’s Eastern AA Divisional.

Thanks to Bozeman’s five-set win in Gallatin’s gymnasium, it is likely that a coin flip will appoint the higher seed if some tiebreaker doesn’t do it first after the teams split their regular season series.

Regardless of the order, the Hawks and Raptors are aware of their pending rematch next Thursday in the opening round of the tournament. It’s better to enter the postseason with a little bit of momentum, though, and Bozeman earned that with a come-from-behind 25-27, 25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 15-10 win.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

