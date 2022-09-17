Bozeman’s volleyball team bounced back from a three-set loss to Billings Senior on Friday evening with a win against Billings Skyview Saturday afternoon, but it took a while.
After losing on the road to the Broncs by set scores of 16-25, 9-25, 18-25, the Hawks opened Saturday’s match with losses of 22-25 and 19-25.
Something clicked in the third set, though, and the Hawks rode that momentum en route to winning in five sets. Bozeman won the final three games 25-14, 25-18, 15-7.
Skyview earned all of the early traction by getting to seemingly every ball that came onto its side of the net. It’s a trait the team has had for years, Bozeman head coach Jeni Anderson said.
“They are so scrappy, and they always have been,” she said. “They are so fun to play because of that.”
The first two sets looked anything but fun for Bozeman as its early three-point lead was erased in the first set. In the second game, the Hawks held several one-point leads but could rarely win consecutive points. A Kaceyln Kinney kill tied the set 17-17 before the Falcons won the next six points to take control for good.
“It’s pretty frustrating, but we know we have to keep our energy high,” Bozeman senior Otylia Clements said of the team’s opening. “We just have to stay in it. The first two sets, we were not in the game really. We just had to push through the next two sets.”
Anderson said the team was out of sorts, primarily on defense.
“Our passing was a little off, and they’re a tough serving team. We can usually get behind the ball a little bit better than that,” she said. “We really struggled on the front line with our block. It’s hard to set up a defense if our block is not closing.”
A flip certainly switched in the third, as Bozeman got out to a 5-1 advantage. After a Hawks service error made it 5-2, they won the next eight points for a 13-2 lead. That sequence included three service aces from Clements and kills from Bria Isley and Morgan Jones.
The Hawks’ lead continued to swell, reaching 13 points at its apex when Carissa Stratman put down a kill to make it 24-11. The Falcons won the next three points before a kill from Jones ended it.
“I think they finally got hungry for it,” Anderson said. “It looked like the intensity got raised a significant amount of levels above where we were the first and second set.”
The fourth set was tighter and required a mini-comeback from the Hawks. Skyview took an 8-4 lead, but the Hawks tied it with four points in a row: two Stratman kills alternated with a pair of Skyview attack errors.
Bozeman built a 13-10 edge thanks to a few more errors from Skyview, but some attack miscues on the Hawks’ side narrowed the gap once more. An Isley kill gave the Hawks the lead for good at 15-14. The final point was hard-earned: a desperate dive far out of bounds from Sofia Kimmel saved a ball that the Hawks wound up returning over the net, and Kinney’s block on Skyview’s counter tied the match.
“Nothing was hitting the floor on our side either at that point,” Anderson said. “We were passing a little bit better, our serving got more aggressive and then our swings were more aggressive too.”
The fifth set saw Bozeman wipe away an early 4-2 advantage for Skyview. Jones and Avery Burkhart combined for a block to get within one point, and Burkhart and Isley teamed up for another block to tie it. Kills from Isley, Stratman and Burkhart gave the Hawks a 7-4 lead. The Falcons got no closer than two points the rest of the way.
“I think we really homed in on serve-receive and just making less unforced errors,” Stratman said. “A lot of our errors were miscommunications and silly stuff, so once we got that together we knew we could come together and finish the game.”
Stratman finished with a team-high 20 kills, followed by Isley’s 11 and Jones’ eight. The Hawks had 11 aces as a team, led by five from Clements. Isley and Clara Fox each added two.
Fox added 45 assists and 12 digs. Clements had 17 digs, and Kimmel had 12. Kinney and Jones each had three blocks.
Though not the easiest of contests, it was a valuable learning experience for Bozeman. To go down two sets and then win the next three is indicative of a team that believes in itself even in the lowest of moments.
“‘We still have a chance,’” Stratman said of the team’s mindset, “and we’ll finish it if we have that chance.”
