Bozeman’s volleyball team bounced back from a three-set loss to Billings Senior on Friday evening with a win against Billings Skyview Saturday afternoon, but it took a while.

After losing on the road to the Broncs by set scores of 16-25, 9-25, 18-25, the Hawks opened Saturday’s match with losses of 22-25 and 19-25.

Something clicked in the third set, though, and the Hawks rode that momentum en route to winning in five sets. Bozeman won the final three games 25-14, 25-18, 15-7.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

