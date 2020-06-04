Griffin May feels he has two jobs. One of them is for money, the other is for results.
The Bozeman senior initially lost motivation to keep running when the coronavirus pandemic began to affect Montana High School Association spring sports. But he forced himself to stay active and remain ready for when his track and field and cross-country career begins at College of Southern Idaho.
So he returned to running regularly, putting in the hours to prepare himself.
“You lace up your shoes, go out there and get it done,” May said. “The payday comes on race day. All the hard work you put in, now it’s going to pay off. It will eventually work out in the end.”
“A lot of things were left on the table,” May said.
Bozeman senior Mayjia Horst, a hurdler and high jumper, remembered texting one of her coaches, thanking him for being the influence he was in her career. This was after the season was postponed but weeks before it was completely canceled.
She remembered the coach asking her if she knew something he didn’t, surprised that she was acting like the season was already canceled. She just had a feeling it was over. She didn’t want her hopes too high. She would rather be surprised than disappointed.
But when she finally heard from Bozeman’s coaches that the season was scratched, she couldn’t avoid that hurt.
“It sucks a lot,” Horst said. “I was pretty devastated about it, but at the same time, I understood there was a lot going on and I had other things to worry about.”
Horst, who had been involved with track since elementary school, met some of her best friends during her freshman season.
She called others competing in her event a “hurdle family” because they’re often laughing together and enjoying each other’s company as if they were siblings.
“I’ve never had a sad moment in track. It was always the place I would go to to have that good energy and feel better in some type of way. I always had track to look forward to at the end of the year,” Horst said. “I get motivated so much at the end of the school year because track’s always there.”
Horst was hoping for an individual state championship this year. In 2019, she was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles in 45.69 seconds, a personal best.
She added Bozeman’s girls had a chance to repeat as the state championship team despite their youth. She noted the program’s depth would’ve provided more scoring opportunities.
She believed the team would’ve faced pressure, but that only would’ve propelled the Hawks further.
“I’m at least grateful that we won state last year,” Horst said. “I’m glad we left on a good note.”
While the Hawks were fourth last year at state on the boys side, May pointed out they would’ve been more seasoned this year with a mix of returners and newcomers who appeared ready to make impacts.
He was looking forward to surpassing any expectations his team may have faced.
“What was most disappointing was not seeing how our team dynamic would look like this year,” May said. “I think it’s exciting to imagine an individual title, but it’s more exciting to think about a team title. A team title would mean way more.”
Horst hasn’t yet decided where she wants to go to college. She didn’t start thinking about a collegiate track career until she began talking to coaches following her second-place finish a year ago. She was hoping to use her senior season as a springboard and a means to prove herself worthy of scholarship offers.
Though she’s spoken with Montana State, Rocky Mountain and Montana State-Billings, Horst feels robbed of that opportunity.
May and Horst will be attending their graduation ceremony at Bobcat Stadium this Sunday. May is happy to have some sort of closure under the circumstances.
But he’s not sure when he’ll ever emotionally move on from the fact that his senior year of track never happened.
“It’s probably something I’m going to be bitter about,” he said. “You’re always going to be disappointed not knowing what could’ve been. It’s probably going to be a sore spot for a long time.”
