Bozeman’s Amelia Hartshorn won the girls 400 meters in 1 minute, 4.39 seconds, and the Hawks swept the boys and girls 800 meters with wins by Bridger Wilkes (2:07.42) and Grace Gilbreth (2:30.10). Bozeman added wins in the distance events as well, with Conner Neil (4:47.62) and Hayley Burns (5:18.21) winning the 1,600 meters and Kenyon Popiel (10:47.18) and Natalie McCormick (11:39.61) winning the 3,200 meters.
In the throws, Hudson Bain and Carson Bain won their shot put and discus events, respectively, with marks of 42 feet, 7 inches and 135-10. Hayden Cook (140-3) won the boys javelin. Jenavieve Lynch won the girls discus (115-2) and Autumn Jones won the javelin (99-03).
Elijah Eckles won the boys high jump (6-0) and pole vault (13-6), and Kapaya Kalonde won the boys triple jump (37-11). Hannah Schonhoff won the girls high jump (5-3), and Isabella Oliver won the long jump (16-3).
