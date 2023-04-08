Bozeman track and field competed in a road dual against Billings Skyview Friday, with both the girls (111 points) and boys placing second (66 points).
On the girls side, senior Clara Fox placed first in both the javelin (personal-best 137 feet, 2 inches) and the discus (97-03). Sophomore Kaylie Tedesco and senior Brenna Berghold tied for first in the high jump (personal-best 5-02). Berghold also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 56.05 seconds).
In the 1,600 meters, junior Nomi Friedman placed first (5:36.34), sophomore Mia Edwards placed second (personal-best 5:46.18) and senior Sarah Wheeler placed third (personal-best 5:50.45). In the 3,200 meters, senior Luci McCormick placed first (11:38.45), junior Serena Sproles placed second (personal-best 12:07.86) and junior Natalie Nicholas placed third (12:31.90).
In the long jump, freshman Calla Sprecher placed first (personal-best 16-04), freshman Myley Bronaugh placed second (personal-best 16-02.75) and sophomore Tayler Cossins placed third (15-04.75). Cossins also placed first in the triple jump (32-07) and Sprecher placed third in the 400 meters (personal-best 1:06.32).
Senior Tyra Opperman placed second in the javelin (112-10) and junior Ava Epler placed second in the shot put (personal-best 33-07). Junior Lizabeth Oberly placed third in the high jump (personal-best 4-10). Senior Izzy Massa placed third in the triple jump (personal-best 30-05). Bozeman also placed second in the 4x100 relay (52.91 seconds) and third in the 4x400 relay (4:48.17).
On the boys side, junior Jeremy Posdon placed first in the 1,600 meters (personal-best 4:53.52) and junior Oak Sullivan tied for first in the high jump (5-10). Sullivan also placed second in the 100 meters (11.78 seconds).
In the 3,200 meters, senior KJ Popiel placed first (10:02.04), junior Ian Gentry placed second (10:26.60) and freshman Miles Halvorsen placed third (personal-best 10:31.61).
In the shot put, senior Austin Slate placed first (40-4.50) and senior Dawson Marks placed second (personal-best 38-7.50). Slate also placed first in the discus (personal-best 134-02) and junior Malloy Mayer placed second (112-06).
Junior Quaid Ash placed second in the javelin (personal-best 155-09) and senior Aegean Pasquesi placed third (129-11). Senior James Broderick placed third in the triple jump (35-05.75). The Hawks also placed third in the 4x400 relay (4:01.25).
Bozeman will next face Great Falls CMR in a dual Friday in Great Falls.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.