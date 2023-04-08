Let the news come to you

Bozeman track and field competed in a road dual against Billings Skyview Friday, with both the girls (111 points) and boys placing second (66 points).

On the girls side, senior Clara Fox placed first in both the javelin (personal-best 137 feet, 2 inches) and the discus (97-03). Sophomore Kaylie Tedesco and senior Brenna Berghold tied for first in the high jump (personal-best 5-02). Berghold also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 56.05 seconds).

In the 1,600 meters, junior Nomi Friedman placed first (5:36.34), sophomore Mia Edwards placed second (personal-best 5:46.18) and senior Sarah Wheeler placed third (personal-best 5:50.45). In the 3,200 meters, senior Luci McCormick placed first (11:38.45), junior Serena Sproles placed second (personal-best 12:07.86) and junior Natalie Nicholas placed third (12:31.90).


