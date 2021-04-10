The Bozeman girls and boys teams won two matches each on Saturday following several standout performances. The Hawks boys beat Billings Senior 5-3 and Billings West 6-2, while the Bozeman girls beat West 8-0 and Senior 5-3.
Each of the Hawks girls’ singles players won their two matches. Maicy McCarty, who was the No. 1 against Senior and No. 2 against West, as well as Meg McCarty, the No. 1 against West and No. 2 against Senior, both secured two 6-0, 6-0 victories. No. 3 Hailey Buss and No. 4 Bella Raecke also earned 6-0, 6-0 wins.
Against West, Bozeman’s girls doubles teams shined. Ashley Bos and Laine Banzinger at No. 1 (6-1, 6-1), Avery Repscher and Alexis LaMeres at No. 2 (6-2, 6-3), Kayla Knapp and Ava Couture at No. 3 (6-1, 6-2) and Frida Kelly and Emeline Smith at No. 4 (6-0, 6-1) won. Kelly and Smith also won a No. 4 doubles match against Senior, 6-4, 6-0.
For the Bozeman boys, all four singles players won both of their matches. Among them were No. 1 Blake Phillippi (6-0, 4-6, 1-0 (6) against West and 6-7 (7), 6-4, 11-9 against Senior), No. 2 Luke Rayonvich (6-1, 6-2 against West and 6-0, 6-3 against Senior) and No. 3 Owen Sanford (6-0, 6-0 against West and 6-2, 6-2 against Senior). At No. 4 singles, Aiden Edwards won 6-3, 6-2 against Senior and Nate Brooks triumphed 6-2, 6-2 against West.
Bozeman’s No. 2 doubles team of TJ Ward and Joe Monson won 6-0, 6-4 against Senior and 6-2, 6-0 against West. Edwards and Lars Sauerwein won a No. 3 doubles match against West 6-1, 6-0.
