Bozeman’s tennis teams swept through Helena and Helena Capital on Saturday.
The Hawks boys won 7-1 against both schools, and Bozeman’s girls won 5-3 against both.
Against Helena, the Bozeman boys secured singles wins from Blake Phillippi, Owen Sanford and Ben Stern. Nate Brooks won in singles by default. Phillippi won his first set against Luke Donaldson 6-4 but then lost the second set 7-5 before winning the tiebreaker 10-6.
The doubles pairings of Luke Raynovich and Josh Angell at No. 1 and Gabe Vicens and Henry Riendeau at No. 4 won in matches that also required tiebreaking sets. TJ Ward and Joe Monson won 7-6(2), 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Against Capital, Phillippi won 6-3, 6-4 against Ryan Ashley, one of the other stronger No. 1 singles players in the state. Sanford won 6-2, 6-0, Stern won without dropping a game and Brooks won 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles play, Ward and Monson won again, as did Vicens and Riendeau. Aiden Edwards and Lars Sauerwein also won 7-5, 7-6(6) at No. 3 doubles.
On the girls side, Bozeman won in the same five spots in each match.
Singles players Meg McCarty, Hailey Buss, Bella Raecke and Ashley Bos went undefeated against both Capital and Helena. McCarty swept through her matches without ceding a game. Buss also won 6-0, 6-0 against Capital. Raecke won 6-2, 6-6(9-7) against Helena.
Bozeman’s other point in each match came via wins at No. 1 doubles thanks to Maicy McCarty and Laine Banziger. That duo won 6-3, 6-2 against Helena and 6-0, 6-0 against Capital.
