Bozeman’s boys and girls tennis teams made quick work of Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Sentinel in their season-opening matches on Saturday.
The Hawks boys team won 8-0 over both opponents, and the girls won 7-1 each time.
Bozeman’s boys singles players Blake Phillippi, Ben Stern, Pau Casas and Lars Sauerwein all went 2-0 by winning in straight sets. Phillippi, in the No. 1 spot, dropped just one game during the day.
In doubles play, Luke Raynovich and Owen Sanford earned a 6-1, 6-0 win against Hellgate and a 6-2, 6-0 win against Sentinel. Against Hellgate, Joe Monson and TJ Ward won 6-0, 6-1. Nate Brooks and Oliver Ward won 6-1, 6-0, and Henry Riendeau and Vaughn Sobrepena won 6-4, 7-5.
Against Sentinel, the pairings were switched up some, as Brooks and Monson won 6-0, 6-1, TJ Ward and Sobrepena won 6-3, 6-1 and Riendeau and Oliver Ward won without dropping a game.
On the girls side, No. 1 singles player Meg McCarty won 6-0, 6-0 to continue a trend of spotless sets she started last season en route to the Class AA girls singles title. Singles players Bella Raecke and Izabel Barr, Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, both went 2-0 as well, with the latter player not dropping a game. Jane West, at No. 4, split her two matches, with her win coming against Hellgate 6-2, 6-4. Against Sentinel, West won the first set 6-3 before dropping the second 6-3 and then losing a lengthy tiebreaker set 11-9.
In doubles play, the No. 1 team of Hailey Buss and Nora Schrank went 2-0. As did Alexis LaMeres and Ava Couture at No. 3 and Maeve O’Brien and Ella Fedyk at No. 4. Emeline Smith and Frida Kelly split their matches, winning 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) against Sentinel.
Gallatin boys tennis sweeps openers, girls split
Gallatin’s boys tennis team went undefeated Saturday in its season-opening matches, winning 8-0 against both Missoula Sentinel and Missoula Hellgate. The Raptors girls team beat Sentinel 5-3 but lost to Hellgate 6-2.
In boys singles play, Braeden Butler, Wynn Wagner, Emerson Fry and Kearen Samsel each won their two matches in straight sets. Samsel’s win at No. 4 singles against Sentinel’s Finley Warden was particularly hard-earned, as he won 7-6, 7-5.
On the doubles side, defending Class AA boys champions Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff opened their season with a pair of wins. They topped Hellgate’s Oliver Hansen and Leo Ma 6-0, 6-0 and Sentinel’s Noah Nelson and Jacob Bishop 6-2, 6-2.
The new pairing of Will Gram and Nathan Nguyen at No. 2 doubles won 6-1, 7-5 against Sentinel and 6-1, 6-4 against Hellgate. Brothers Graham Overton and Jonas Overton picked up two wins at No. 3 doubles, and No. 4 pairing Zach Dobbs and Max Dafanti did the same.
On the girls side against Sentinel, Alivia Ballenger won 3-6, 6-2 (11-9) at No. 2 singles against Megan Prentice. Mal Gregory won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles against Kennedy Williams. Sophia Mansour, a new transfer playing at No. 1 singles, lost a lengthy match to Grace Hurteau, 6-5, 6-7 (10-12).
In doubles play, Julia Stevenson and Ashley Balanco won 6-1, 6-4 at the No. 2 spot. Molly O’Connor and Trinity Simmons won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3, and Arya Cavender and Samantha Dahlhauser won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4.
Those same No. 3 and No. 4 doubles pairings earned Gallatin’s only wins against Hellgate.