Bozeman wrapped up its regular season Saturday with wins for both the boys and girls teams against Helena High and Helena Capital.
Bozeman’s girls won 8-0 against Capital. The Hawks swept singles play as Meg McCarty, Izabel Barr, Bella Raecke and Jane West all won their matches. In doubles play, Hailey Buss and Nora Schrank won in the top spot 6-0, 6-3. At No. 2, Alexis LaMeres and Emeline Smith won 7-6(5), 4-6, 10-7. Tavin Stacey and Kristen Graham won 7-6(3), 7-5 at No. 3, and Frida Kelly and Maeve O’Brien won 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 at No. 4.
Against Helena, the Hawks girls won 7-1. Again, Bozeman swept singles play. McCarty, Barr and West won without dropping a game. Raecke won 6-2, 6-0. In doubles action, the same pairings at Nos. 1, 3 and 4 all won for the Hawks. LaMeres and Smith lost their first set 5-7 but drew even by winning the second set 6-4. They lost a tiebreaker set 9-11.
Bozeman’s boys also won 8-0 against Helena. Blake Phillippi, Ben Stern, Pau Casas and Gabe Vicens all won their singles matches. Casas and Vicens did so without losing a game.
Luke Raynovich and Owen Sanford won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Nate Brooks and Joe Monson won 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 spot, and T.J. Ward and Oliver Ward won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. Ben Wilson and Skyler Smith won by default in the fourth spot.
Against Capital, Bozeman’s boys doubles teams all won again as the Hawks won 6-2 over the Bruins. Bozeman added points in singles play following wins from Casas and Vicens.
