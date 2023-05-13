Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s boys and girls tennis teams won twice on Friday in their final matches of the season against the Kalispell schools.

Against Glacier, Izabel Barr, Ava Couture and Kristen Graham all won singles matches at Nos. 1, 3 and 4, respectively. In doubles play, Maeve O’Brien and Heidi Huber won at No. 2 and Ella Fedyk and Elizabeth Frizzell won at No. 4. The Hawks won 5-3.

Bozeman’s boys defeated Glacier by the same margin. Oliver Ward and Owen Sanford won in the top two singles spots. Ben Stern and Harrison Rotar won at No. 2 doubles, Skyler Smith and Ben Wilson won at No. 3 and Ben Nash and Parker Batton won at No. 4.


