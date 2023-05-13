Bozeman’s boys and girls tennis teams won twice on Friday in their final matches of the season against the Kalispell schools.
Against Glacier, Izabel Barr, Ava Couture and Kristen Graham all won singles matches at Nos. 1, 3 and 4, respectively. In doubles play, Maeve O’Brien and Heidi Huber won at No. 2 and Ella Fedyk and Elizabeth Frizzell won at No. 4. The Hawks won 5-3.
Bozeman’s boys defeated Glacier by the same margin. Oliver Ward and Owen Sanford won in the top two singles spots. Ben Stern and Harrison Rotar won at No. 2 doubles, Skyler Smith and Ben Wilson won at No. 3 and Ben Nash and Parker Batton won at No. 4.
Bozeman’s girls defeated Flathead 5-3 as well. In addition to wins from Couture at No. 3 singles, the Hawks swept doubles play. The teams of O’Brien and Huber along with Frizzell and Fedyk won again. Alexis LaMeres and Sara Sanford won at No. 1, and Ida Lunden and Brynn King won at No. 3.
Bozeman’s boys defeated Flathead 7-1. Ward and Sanford won in their singles spots, and Alessandro Castagna won at No. 4 singles. In addition to wins by the three aforementioned boys doubles pairings, Nate Brooks and Collin Gross won at No. 1 to sweep doubles play.
Gallatin tennis beats Flathead, falls to Glacier
Also on Friday, Gallatin’s tennis teams split their matches against the Kalispell schools.
The Raptors girls team defeated Flathead 5-3. Gallatin earned a No. 4 singles win from Ruby McNeil and also swept doubles play. Picking up wins for the Raptors were Sophia and Olivia Mansour at No. 1, Averi Smith and Alex Mansour at No. 2, Alivia Ballenger and Trinity Simmons at No. 3 and Arya Cavender and Sami Dahlhauser at No. 4.
Gallatin’s boys team won 8-0 against Flathead. In singles play, Matt Swank, Jamie Dahman, Max DeFanti and Carter Runyon won in singles play. On the doubles side, Brody Smith and Braeden Butler won at No. 1, Nathan Nguyen and Will Mitchell won at No. 2, Jonas Overton and Emerson Fry won at No. 3 and Dean Gunderson and Oliver Licata won at No. 4.
Gallatin’s girls and boys both lost to Glacier, however. The girls lost 5-3, getting wins only from Mal Gregory at No. 1 singles, Ritu Bajwa at No. 2 singles and Smith and Alex Mansour at No. 2 doubles. The boys lost 6-2. The doubles teams of Smith and Butler along with Overton and Fry accounted for the Raptors’ only points.
