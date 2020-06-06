Anelise Anderson’s favorite memories from her tennis career had little to do with the sport.
She will always remember the Class AA tournament from last year. But she won’t forget it because of the games of hide-and-seek and tag at the hotel with her teammates, as well as the team title she celebrated with them.
She missed those friendships the most when the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I feel like your teammates are everything. We had a super great bond,” Anderson said. “I thought with the progression of last season, we all became super great friends.”
Sasha Hathaway skipped out on her senior year of basketball and wanted just one more sports season. She was hopeful throughout the last few months, but all along she had this sinking feeling she wouldn’t be playing tennis for the Hawks in her final year of high school.
“It was definitely a shock,” Hathaway said. “It was my senior year, so that made it even more difficult to deal with.”
Anderson grew suspicious that a season wouldn’t take place as the reopening of school and the Montana High School Association spring seasons continued to be postponed.
“I felt really bummed. I was kind of heartbroken honestly,” Anderson said. “It’s sad to be a senior and not have your last year with the team.”
Hathaway and Anderson were confident the Hawks could’ve won another team title last year. Bozeman’s boys would’ve returned some talent as well after taking third in 2019.
Hathaway noted how competitive the talent in the state would’ve been this year. But she added that, with the guidance of head coach Clayton Harris, the Hawks would’ve had a good shot.
“Last year as a team, we killed it, especially the girls team,” Hathaway said. “I think we could’ve done the same thing this year. Everyone on the team had such amazing work ethics and competitive drive. I think that would’ve helped us, and we would’ve done really well.”
Hathaway played with Laurel Ward on a doubles team that made a run to the state title match. Hathaway isn’t sure if she was going to play by herself or with a new partner, but she was looking forward to making that decision.
Hathaway, who will be attending the University of Washington and plans to play intramural sports, expressed her disappointment that she missed out on the competitive aspect of tennis.
“The whole thing has been surreal honestly, not being able to spend the rest of my senior year in classes and not playing tennis,” Hathaway said. “It’s coming to reality that it’s over.”
Anderson and doubles partner Ava Lauman made a run to the doubles consolation semifinals at the Class AA tournament a season ago.
“Last year we were able to crush some giants and surprise some people,” Anderson said. “I think we were on the right path to do that again.”
Even if the 2020 season never happened, Bozeman’s seniors gained life skills during their careers they can use in future endeavors.
Hathaway said she learned not only how to be a role model as she grew up, she comprehended the importance of teamwork. She grasped how important different roles are in a group that’s trying to accomplish the same goal.
“The drive and work ethic I got from my athletic career, just knowing I’m going to have to keep pushing and working until I get to where I want to be,” Hathaway said. “I really made some lifelong friends and memories I will never forget.”
Anderson said she will especially cherish those memories with friends. She plans on attending Montana State but not playing tennis, though she imagines she’ll keep playing the sport for the rest of her life.
“Make sure to bond with your teammates and support everyone because you never know when everything is going to change,” Anderson said. “So don't take anything for granted and enjoy the time while you have it.”
