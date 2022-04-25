As soon as he clinched the decisive, tie-breaking point, Bozeman junior Ben Stern turned around to high five all of his teammates on the other side of the fence.
“I was a little bit nervous in the start because that’s how everybody is when it’s a close match like that,” Stern, Bozeman’s No. 2 singles player, said. “But having my teammates on the side cheering me on lifted me up, lifted my spirits and kept me going.”
That’s even with some potential confusion from the sidelines, as Stern’s opponent was named Ben Walker, from Billings West. Nonetheless, Stern said this match “would have been a little bit different” without his nearby cheering section.
“It’s a good team camaraderie, I think,” Stern said.
While he had been in a tiebreak situation once before, Stern said this match was much tighter. Stern and Walker had split the first two sets, 7-6 (6), 6-3, forcing a decisive tiebreak set that, usually, goes to 10 points and must be won by two.
As the match went along — and Stern and Walker kept trading points — Stern had to make sure he stayed locked in.
“Try not to get tentative, because that’s what some people do when you get in a close situation,” Stern said. “All of a sudden, you’re not swinging at it or something. So I just kept telling myself, ‘Keep swinging through the ball. Keep trying to hit it how you always hit it.’”
With his teammates and Bozeman head coach Clayton Harris cheering him on, Stern found a way to win the tie-breaking set, 15-13.
“One of our team values is determination, along with some others like grit and joy,” Stern said. “So just thinking, even if I get down, or if I’m down (40-0 in a game), keep fighting, keep going. Anything can happen. Just keep your head in it.”
Stern — who also later beat Billings Skyview’s Tyler le Ferre, 6-3, 7-6 (3) — was one of several Hawks to secure wins against West and Skyview Monday. Between the boys and girls matches, Bozeman went a combined 28-4.
Another highlight on the boys side for Bozeman was No. 1 singles player senior Blake Phillippi, who won both of his matches Monday. First, he beat West’s Caden Buhman, 6-0, 6-0, then later defeated Skyview’s Chris Piccioni, 6-0, 6-1.
Phillippi — who placed fifth in singles at Class AA last season — said his first match was pretty straightforward. Buhman, only a freshman, got him to deuce in one game, but Phillippi took control the rest of the way.
With another pair of wins under his belt, Phillippi is looking to continue building momentum toward another potential state berth in his final season at Bozeman.
“This is my last year and I’ve got to take advantage of everything and take it all in,” Phillippi said.
The Hawks continued their winning ways on the girls side as well, led by freshman Izabel Barr stepping into the No. 1 singles slot. Barr usually plays in the No. 3 slot, but since usual No. 1 junior Meg McCarty missed the morning matches due to a school obligation, Barr was moved up.
Barr said she received the news from Harris via the team’s Remind messaging app Sunday night, and was extremely excited to play as No. 1.
“I was running to my mom, like, ‘Mom, I’m playing 1!’” Barr said. “It was insane.”
Barr took advantage of the opportunity, defeating West’s Jenner Mathison, 6-0, 6-0. When McCarty returned in the afternoon, Barr beat Skyview’s Sydney Luderitz, 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 2 singles match.
Barr, who had yet to lose a single game this season entering Monday, said she was “very pumped up” to play her first match.
“It’s really big, especially just on the records,” Barr said. “Like I won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 singles spot as a freshman. It’s really important to me.”
Barr added that she hopes to one day earn a scholarship to play tennis at a Division I school, and getting this opportunity so early on in her high school career is a big step.
“Just having this on the résumé is what I really wanted and what I’m working towards,” Barr said.
In doubles play, No. 1 duo Hailey Buss and Nora Schrank led the way with a pair of wins. They first beat West’s Sammi McDonald and Jo Schöler, 6-1, 6-2, then followed it up with a win over Skyview’s Leah Light and Amine Bailey, 6-0, 6-2.
For Schrank, a junior at Bozeman this year, these were just her second and third matches of the season. It’s also her first year playing high school tennis after playing previously at No Quit Tennis Academy in Las Vegas.
She said the transition has been easy thus far, and that it helps playing alongside Buss, whom she’s “known forever.” That especially paid off Monday.
“I felt like we worked pretty well as a team trying to figure everything out together,” Schrank said. “When we did go down a few times, we were trying new things and talking things out in between points, which worked really well.”
While Schrank said it still “feels like the beginning of the season” for her, she’s looking forward to getting more playing time with Buss and this team. She added that she’s enjoyed being a part of a team for the first time in her tennis career and, so far, it’s more enjoyable than playing alone.
“Playing (as an) individual, you have people that you’re friends with at tournaments and stuff,” Schrank said. “But it’s way more fun to be part of a team that you can be around and you can have fun cheering (for) and stuff.”