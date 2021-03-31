As Bozeman looks to rekindle its storied success after a lost season, Gallatin is faced with a seemingly tougher challenge: building a program from the ground up.
The Hawks — whose girls won state team titles from 2012-19, and whose boys have placed in the top three each year since 2014 — are hoping for more of the same following a 2020 season that never was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To do so, they’ll now also have to contend with the crosstown Raptors, a team made up largely of former Bozeman players who switched schools once Gallatin opened in the fall.
The schools open their respective seasons on Saturday at home against schools from Missoula.
Colter Curey is the head coach at Gallatin after assistant coaching jobs at Belgrade and Missoula Sentinel. He said he could tell after the first few days of practice how much his players were looking forward to being a part of something new.
“I can already see some friendships being built and a lot of excitement around being a part of something that they haven’t had the opportunity to be a part of in the last year, which is really cool,” Curey said.
Although there is no finality to player spots just yet, Curey said juniors Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff have shown to have the makings of a top doubles pairing, and junior Will Gram and sophomore Braedan Butler could occupy two of the top singles spots on the boys team.
On the girls side, Curey expects freshmen Amanda Faure, Makayla Otey and Julia Stevenson to all play leading roles on the team, along with sophomore Averi Smith.
Curey, who played at Helena High and placed fourth in doubles in 2011, said the team has modest expectations as the program gets off the ground.
“We’re focusing more on building up our team as a whole and getting little successes here and there and then continuing to build on that throughout the season,” he said. “We’re a brand new school, so this team’s never existed before. We spent a lot of time on our first day of practice sitting down and deciding what we want our team to look like.”
The timeline for success might be a little bit more expedited at Bozeman, based simply on past success. Head coach Clayton Harris acknowledged that a lack of consistent, competitive play for the better part of a year will be something that needs to be overcome.
“We have a lot of multi-sport athletes on the tennis team, so physical fitness and athleticism is not really an issue,” Harris said. “It’s just more of getting them into the mode of playing tennis and moving like a tennis player, positioning like a tennis player, thinking like a tennis player.
“I have a really mature group of kids regardless of age and grade level, and they seem to really enjoy playing and competing. I think that will help them find success even with the gap year.”
The Hawks certainly have high hopes for senior Maicy McCarty, who in 2019 went undefeated as a sophomore en route to a state singles title, and her younger sister Meg, who is a sophomore.
“The McCarty girls of course will be strong players and good leaders for the girls team,” Harris said.
On the boys side, Harris said he will look to juniors Conner Joly, Josh Angell, Luke Raynovich and Blake Phillippi as some of the more experienced returning players to have strong seasons. Joly was the singles runner-up two years ago.
One particular goal Harris has for his players is to get their “tennis legs” back as quickly as possible. He’s also optimistic a certain mindset will carry the Hawks forward throughout the season.
“In terms of a Bozeman High School tennis culture, I place a high expectation on excellence and competing with sportsmanship and joy,” Harris said. “I think those things, if done well, can produce results. I think the demeanor of the vast majority of our players will help cultivate that.”
Still, Harris recognizes the peculiarities this season could present.
“I think we’ll be quite competitive again,” he said, “but with all the newly in-place variables with the gap year and Gallatin being in the mix, we’ll have to sort of see how things shake out.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.