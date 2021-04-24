Bozeman dominated the tennis courts Saturday, making quick work of visiting Billings West and Billings Skyview.
The Hawks boys team won 6-2 against West and 8-0 against Skyview. The Hawks girls won 8-0 against West. Skyview did not bring a girls team Saturday.
Against West, Bozeman’s singles players Blake Phillippi, Luke Raynovich, Nate Brooks and Trevor Hannan went undefeated. Raynovich, in the No. 2 spot, came back from losing the first set to win the second set 7-5 and a tiebreaker 1-0(8). In doubles play, TJ Ward and Lars Sauerwein won in the No. 2 spot, 6-2, 6-3. Henry Riendeau and Henry Christensen won in the No. 3 spot, 6-2, 4-6, 1-0(3).
For the girls against West, Meg McCarty, Hailey Buss and Bella Raecke won in the top three singles spots without dropping a game. Ashley Bos, at No. 4, won by default. The doubles pairings all swept their matches, as well, a sequence highlighted by Maicy McCarty and Laine Banziger winning in the No. 1 spot without dropping a game.
In the boys sweep of Skyview, the singles players again won with ease, with Owen Sanford slotting in instead of Hannan. Ward and Sauerwein dropped their first set 6-7 but bounced back to win 6-3, 1-0(4). Similarly, Riendeau and Christensen won their first set 6-2 but dropped the middle set 2-6 before claiming the tiebreaker 1-0(7).
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.