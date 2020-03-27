Blaine Pederson gathered Bozeman’s track and field team one last time during practice on March 13. Given the news he heard surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, he anticipated the Hawks’ season being interrupted.
Pederson, Bozeman’s first-year head coach, met with his assistants earlier in the day. As they collected information, they didn’t want to put students in danger by having practice, especially considering the team consists of about 220 people. So the Hawks preemptively decided to cancel practice that Saturday, the next day.
Later that Friday, the Montana High School Association called off state basketball tournaments. Schools were then shut down across the state. The MHSA announced the suspension of spring activities until at least April 13. The rest of the season remains in jeopardy.
“If they’re not back together again at all,” Pederson said, “I can look at that (last practice) as a little bit of closure I guess. Just unfortunate that it’s left as that.”
Gov. Steve Bullock has issued a stay-at-home order that goes into effect Saturday and lasts until April 10. Whether school and spring sports seasons will return is murky. Bozeman’s spring head coaches, including Clayton Harris (tennis) and Shannon Bilbao (softball), are understanding of the situation due to the COVID-19 spread.
But they’ve also been placed in a predicament, facing challenges communicating with their teams, helping athletes stay in shape and unsure of the future of the season.
“Every day we get different information and more and more things are being shut down,” Bilbao said. “It’s just been disappointing. It’s sad because on (March 13) when we left practice, we were all fully expecting to be back at practice on that following Monday.”
The MHSA’s suspension began at the start of Bozeman’s spring break. As a result of the anxiety Bilbao sensed around her team, she canceled practice on Saturday the 14th.
But she assumed when the team would regroup, they’d have a better handle of what was occurring. While she did learn more, it meant all practices were canceled for a month.
“We didn’t really even get a time to process it as a team,” Bilbao said, “and talk about how things were going to go. It just kind of got cut off.”
Bilbao was hired as head coach about three weeks before practice began March 9. Though she was familiar with the team after being an assistant coach last year, she still was occupied preparing for the season, making sure the team had enough uniforms and equipment. She described the start of the season as a whirlwind, even before cancellations began.
Then the team only trained five times, completing the first week of practice before everything came to a halt.
“It’s just been definitely challenging,” Bilbao said. “Not anywhere close to what I expected my first year as a head coach being.”
Pederson described the circumstances as disheartening because of the energy athletes invested to prepare for the season and the time he spent gearing up for his first year as head coach.
The Hawks’ girls track and field team won the Class AA championship last year while the boys placed fourth. Both entered the season with high expectations, and on the first day of practice, they discussed the desire to finish strong considering the opening of Gallatin High in the fall.
“I talked about they’re going to remember this year forever with Bozeman splitting to two high schools next year,” Pederson said. “... (Now) this is definitely going to be a year that everybody remembers for different reasons.”
As spring break continued last week, communication between coaches and players remained limited since they may not have been in touch much anyway. The track and field and softball teams each had a few scheduled practices during the vacation that were canceled. Competitions for the Hawks’ three spring sports were set to begin around late March.
The tennis team wasn’t scheduled to practice during spring break, but since facilities around town are closing, opportunities for individual work are limited as the Hawk girls’ quest for a ninth straight state title is on hold.
Pederson and Bilbao have set up apps to send messages to the team. But as the coaches settled into their new reality, they searched for a balance in their approach.
“It’s super tricky because student-athletes, you want them to be fit and ready to go, but there’s also a bit of a concern from my end,” Harris said. “I don’t want kids and parents to feel pressure from my end to go out and get exercise and do things when maybe it’s best for them to adhere to some of the guidelines that are out there.”
Though the coaches hoped things could return to normal and their seasons would restart, the coronavirus spread has changed circumstances on a daily basis.
As the future is unknown, uncertainty lingers.
“Sports is something that brings us all together and is a great, unifying thing in so many aspects of life,” Pederson said. “But not having sports is small potatoes right now compared to what’s going on in the world. It’s just tough. It’s kind of a kick in the gut for everybody involved. Just a bummer.”