top story Bozeman splits first two matches at Class AA volleyball tournament By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Nov 11, 2021 The Bozeman volleyball team celebrates a point against Flathead on Thursday at Montana State's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Bozeman's Kacelyn Kinney, left, and Bria Isley block a hit by Flathead's Kennedy Moore on Thursday at Montana State's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Bozeman senior Jenavieve Lynch leaps to hit the ball over the net during a match against Flathead on Thursday at Montana State's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Bozeman junior Otylia Clements digs the ball during a match against Flathead on Thursday at Montana State's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Bozeman junior Clara Fox tips the ball over the net to Flathead on Thursday at Montana State's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Bozeman went 1-1 on the first day of the Class AA tournament on Thursday, opening with a four-set win over Kalispell Flathead before suffering a loss to Great Falls CMR in a sweep at Montana State's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.Bozeman started strong with six- and four-point leads in the first two sets against Flathead.In the third set, it was the Bravettes' turn, and it kept them in the match for a short while longer. Bozeman returned to form in the fourth set, however, wrapping up a 3-1 victory in the opening round. The Hawks have hopes of playing late into the tournament, so it was “wildly important” to win the first match, head coach Jeni Anderson said.“Any loss, it’s really hard. There are a lot of games to win to get back into the championship,” she said. “You definitely want to get that first one under your belt.”Bozeman won by set scores of 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20.The Hawks took a 7-1 lead in the opening stages of the first set, but Flathead battled back to tie it at 9-9. The teams split the next 20 points and were again tied at 19-19. The Bravettes took a brief lead at 20-19 before Bozeman closed with a 6-1 run capped by a Jenavieve Lynch kill.The second set followed a somewhat similar pattern, with Bozeman earning a 5-1 advantage at the start. The Bravettes never quite got enough momentum to even things once again. They got within 10-5, but a 5-0 Hawks run put them ahead by 10 and Flathead didn’t threaten the rest of the way.Despite winning the first two games, libero Kira Tedesco said the team still wasn’t playing at its best.“That one didn’t go the way we’d like to,” she said. “We didn’t feel like we were playing like ourselves.”In the third, the roles were reversed as Flathead raced to an 8-1 edge. Bozeman got within two and three points several times during the remainder of the set but was not able to go ahead to complete the sweep.“I think that can happen, we can sort of take our foot after the gas when the first two are under our belt,” Anderson said. “I don’t love that we do that, but if they want to play one more set, all right.”The fourth set was the most competitive of the four, with neither team taking a substantial early lead. After being tied 5-5, the Hawks went ahead for good, but Flathead managed to hang around for the entirety of the match.Bozeman’s biggest lead came in the final two points, going ahead by four and five points. The Hawks had to fight off the Bravettes after they got within one, at 19-18, late in the match.“The whole match was kind of funky,” Tedesco said. “We don’t really know what happened. We just didn’t play as we normally do. But we’re snapping out of it now.”Bozeman kept Flathead off balance at the serving line, though, by recording nine aces. Lynch led that effort with five, and she added a team-high 11 kills to go with 11 digs.Carissa Stratman and Bria Isley both contributed nine kills. Clara Fox had 28 assists and 12 digs. The Hawks tallied 15 total blocks, led by eight from Avery Burkhart and four from Lynch. The win against Flathead set up a meeting with the undefeated Rustlers. CMR won by set scores of 25-13, 27-25, 25-17.“They’re really consistent,” Anderson said of CMR’s strengths. “They don’t have this roller coaster thing. They just are steady the whole match.”For most of the match, the Rustlers were seemingly everywhere they needed to be.“We may have spots we want to hit to, but if their block is doing its job and their defense is doing its job, there aren’t many spots left on the floor,” Anderson said.The Hawks will look to work their way back toward the championship. That effort starts at 2 p.m. Friday against Missoula Sentinel.CMR worked quickly to erase Bozeman’s early 2-0 lead in the first set and was ahead 10-3 in a flash. The Rustlers remained in control from there.In the second set, CMR again held a steady lead, but Bozeman never faded. The Hawks trailed 19-10 at one point and then ripped off a 10-1 run to tie the set at 20. Bozeman went ahead 25-24 on a block from Isley, but the Rustlers earned the next three points to avoid a tied match.The teams were deadlocked 6-6 following the first dozen points of the third set. CMR earned the next point and led the rest of the way.Rustlers head coach Patrick Hiller has considered Bozeman a threat all season, and he was shown why again on Thursday, especially in the middle set.“They don’t ever stop,” he said. “No matter how many times you hit them, they come back up.”In Hiller’s eyes, he sees Lynch and Fox as Bozeman’s leaders — both in production and emotion.“I think Jenavieve is better than anybody gives her credit for. I think she’s pretty freaking amazing, honestly,” Hiller said. “Clara, there’s something about her that make them feed off of her. She does a little bit of everything for them.”To his point, Fox had 33 assists, one ace and eight digs for Bozeman against CMR. Lynch had nine kills and two blocks. Stratman led the way with 13 kills and tied with Tedesco for the team lead in digs with nine.For CMR, Lauren Lindseth — who signed with Montana State this week — recorded 15 kills and 13 digs. Tennisen Hiller — who has verbally committed to Montana and is Patrick Hiller's daughter — recorded 29 assists.Once Thursday's late match was over, Anderson gathered her team into a huddle and reminded them they still have so much more volleyball to play."The message is, 'We don't want to be done,'" she said. "They're not ready to be finished with this season." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 