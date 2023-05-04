Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman’s softball team lost 26-1 in four innings on Thursday afternoon to Billings Senior.

Bozeman pitcher Tess Hopkinson loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning but got out of that jam without allowing a run. In the bottom of the first, the Hawks (1-10) took a 1-0 lead as Tailyn Black — who had previously singled and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt — scored on a passed ball.

Hopkinson got the first two outs of the second inning, but an error in left field opened the door for what would become a 13-run frame, putting the game out of reach early. The Broncs sent 17 batters to the plate in the inning, nearly batting around two full times. Three walks, seven hits and three errors followed the initial error in left field, lengthening the inning.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you