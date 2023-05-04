Bozeman’s softball team lost 26-1 in four innings on Thursday afternoon to Billings Senior.
Bozeman pitcher Tess Hopkinson loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning but got out of that jam without allowing a run. In the bottom of the first, the Hawks (1-10) took a 1-0 lead as Tailyn Black — who had previously singled and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt — scored on a passed ball.
Hopkinson got the first two outs of the second inning, but an error in left field opened the door for what would become a 13-run frame, putting the game out of reach early. The Broncs sent 17 batters to the plate in the inning, nearly batting around two full times. Three walks, seven hits and three errors followed the initial error in left field, lengthening the inning.
The Broncs added six runs in the third inning and seven more in the fourth, ending the game with 16 hits and 11 walks.
Madi Bon did the most damage for Senior, going 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and seven RBIs. Octavia Meyer, Riley Tryan, Portia Bryant and Lilah Chapel all had three RBIs.
Meanwhile, aside from Black’s first-inning single, Bozeman’s only other hit was a single from Anna Toth leading off the bottom of the third.
Hopkinson was briefly relieved in the circle by Toth but later entered the game again. In all, she pitched 2⅔ innings and allowed 12 hits and nine walks with one strikeout. Because of the several errors behind her, only six of her 20 runs allowed were earned. Toth pitched 1⅓ innings and allowed six runs (only one earned) on four hits and two walks.
On the other side, Riley Reinhart pitched three innings, allowing one run and two hits with two strikeouts. Tryan also pitched one perfect inning.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.