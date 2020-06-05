Whenever Suzanne Bennett was sad, angry or frustrated, she always had softball practice. That was her outlet.
However, she eventually realized others were suffering from the pandemic more than her.
“I stopped pitying myself,” Bennett said, “but it sucks because you wait for this moment forever.”
She wasn’t the only one trying to grip with the reality of a canceled season. With Bozeman High’s graduation scheduled for Sunday at Bobcat Stadium, some of the Hawks reflected on what they missed out on.
When Hallie Dobie, another senior on the Hawks’ softball team, found out the season was called off through an email, she struggled to believe it. She remembers instantly breaking out in tears and hugging her mom.
“In that moment,” Dobie said, “it was heartbreaking for me.”
Bennett and Dobie thought about the experiences with their friends they wouldn’t get to have. This was a year they built up their high school careers toward.
“We look to this day since we were kids, being the senior,” Bennett said, “and having that taken away really sucks.”
Shannon Bilbao, who would’ve been entering her first season as Bozeman’s head coach, was “so excited” to begin. She kept thinking the Montana High School Association would find a way to have some form of a season.
Bennett thought so as well. She thought Montana would be fine and that she would take the field with her teammates at some point. But as she observed how high schools in surrounding states were nixing seasons and in-person instruction, her fear began to set in.
Bilbao said she felt “in a weird space” without softball. She called the situation “bizzarre.”
“I was probably a little too positive the whole time, but I just kept thinking it was going to happen,” she said of the 2020 season. “I ended up being pretty disappointed.”
Bennett felt her senior year could’ve been “a new start” to Bozeman’s softball program. The Hawks were 3-16 last season, but Bennett felt this year was promising with a balance of talented freshmen and motivated returners.
Bilbao didn’t set any goals for how many games the Hawks were going to win, though Dobie felt they could’ve achieved “a lot more” than in the past. All Bilbao wanted was some sort of improvement and some positivity to carry forward for years to come.
She also wanted to send the seniors off with that same positivity.
“We didn’t have the best program, and I’ve been waiting for my senior year to change things around and be a leader, and that got taken away,” Dobie said. “I thought we had a huge amount of potential this year to go somewhere, and it got cut short.”
Bilbao has explored organizing some sort of gathering in a safe manner so the players can at least enjoy the sport they love and each other’s company in some fashion. She’s also tried to connect the players with summer travel teams. She hopes to lift their spirits in some way.
Bennett feels better, now weeks after her senior season was called off. Once she could meet with friends at a softball field, everything became easier.
She hopes to keep her skills sharp. She’ll be continuing her softball career at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Missouri.
“I couldn’t imagine not having softball,” Bennett said. “Athletics have always been a huge part of my life. I’ve been trying as much as I can to keep it part of my life.”
Dobie, who also planned to join a summer team, had the same desire to keep playing.
After all, softball isn’t just where she gained friends and made memories. She learned life lessons like how to deal with pressure in challenging circumstances.
“You have to have a lot of patience,” Dobie said. “You have to persevere through the losses and keep going and keep your head up.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.