Between the two sports she plays, Karly Stromberg couldn’t yet claim she was part of a win over the crosstown rival.
For Bozeman softball’s lone senior, that changed Tuesday. With a six-run first inning, the Hawks cruised to a 10-5 victory over Gallatin on Tuesday at Bozeman Softball Complex.
The triumph marked Bozeman’s first win of the season. It also was the first time the team won a game in exactly two years. The Hawks had last won on May 11, 2019, before high school sports the following spring were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“It feels really good,” Stromberg said with a smile. “It’s good to finally win one.”
The Hawks (1-15) became increasingly urgent to win after every loss. But head coach Shannon Bilbao felt recent practices have been more light-hearted, which lifted the spirits of her players.
Before Tuesday’s contest, Bilbao reminded the Hawks there was no reason they couldn’t win this time around.
“I know we’re a good team,” said Bilbao, who also won her first game as the team’s head coach. “We just needed this to show us that we really can do it and build our confidence a little bit. That was just a really fun game.”
From the beginning, the Hawks were energetic, celebrating every play that contributed to the final result, and aggressive, consistently swinging to give themselves chances to score.
“It was definitely painful when they beat us,” Bozeman junior Josie Laufenberg said. “We’ve been working hard all season and anticipating this game, because the crosstown rivalry, we’re both at the same level. We’re both competitive. It was super nice to finally get the win against them.”
Following Tailyn Black’s triple to start the bottom of the first inning, Stromberg established the scoring pace with a one-run single to right field. Laufenberg followed by driving in another run on a hit to left.
From there, the Hawks had momentum and never let go of it.
Stromberg said the Hawks usually endure at least one inning when errors become an issue. That wasn’t the case this time. The Raptors (2-11) never scored more than two runs in a frame.
“We were on it,” Stromberg said. “We were ready for this game. We practiced this week really hard. We were prepared to play them again. I really wanted this one.”
Everyone in the Hawks’ lineup either scored a run, drove in a run or recorded a hit. Laufenberg finished 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Tanli Croy drove in two runs and scored two more herself.
“I felt like we finally came together as a team and we were able to build off each other’s momentum,” Laufenberg said. “I think it really helped us get a lead early on.”
Hawks sophomore Anna Toth earned her first win of her high school career from the circle. She allowed two earned runs on eight hits and six walks while striking out six in seven innings.
Kaycee Taylor led Gallatin, going 2 for 4 with a one-run double in the sixth. Six other Raptors contributed hits including Tater Oulette who drove in another run earlier in the sixth.
Emmert was happy his team continued to fight for the win after falling behind early.
“It’s super fun, super competitive,” he said of the Bozeman-Gallatin series. “People say it’s just another game, but it’s not just another game. It’s a crosstown rivalry, and it’s a big deal.
“I’m glad we got them last time, and it’s the way it’s going to go. They played great today.”
With the Eastern AA Divisional next week, the Hawks and Raptors are seeking to fine-tune their skills. Multiple games remain for both teams this week.
After the victory, Laufenberg and Stromberg both felt they learned the importance of maintaining high energy levels for the rest of the season.
“It just feels nice to get a win,” Laufenberg said. “I feel like now that we’ve felt it, we know what to do to get another win in the future.”
